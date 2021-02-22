Reggie Hedgebeth Joins Capital Group as Chief Legal Officer

Hedgebeth most recently served as executive vice president, general counsel and chief administrative officer for Marathon Oil Corporation. Hedgebeth previously served as general counsel, corporate secretary and chief compliance officer for Spectra Energy Corporation and general counsel for Spectra Energy Partners. He was also senior vice president, general counsel and secretary for Circuit City Stores, and vice president of legal for The Home Depot. He began his legal career with King & Spalding. Prior to law school, he held various finance and commercial real estate positions at GE Capital.

Hedgebeth is a graduate of Harvard Law School and Penn State University. He will be based in Los Angeles.

"Reggie has had a distinguished legal career, having served as a general counsel across multiple industries," said Tim Armour, chairman and chief executive officer, Capital Group. "He brings broad and varied experience and has demonstrated an ability to empower the people on his teams. We welcome him to Capital."

"I thank and congratulate Jim Ryan for his outstanding service to Capital over the past 27 years," said Armour. "We wish him and his family the very best."

"I am pleased to be joining Capital, which has a long and successful history of focusing on our associates, values and culture while seeking to deliver superior investment results," said Hedgebeth. "I look forward to working alongside the members of Capital Group's Legal and Compliance team around the globe during this time of growth for our firm."

About Capital Group

Celebrating its 90th Anniversary in 2021, Capital Group, home of American Funds, has been singularly focused on delivering superior results for long-term investors using high-conviction portfolios, rigorous research and individual accountability since 1931.

As of December 31, 2020, Capital Group manages more than $2.3 trillion in equity and fixed income assets for millions of individual and institutional investors around the world.

Capital Group manages equity assets through three investment groups. These groups make investment and proxy voting decisions independently. Fixed income investment professionals provide fixed income research and investment management across the Capital organization; however, for securities with equity characteristics, they act solely on behalf of one of the three equity investment groups.

