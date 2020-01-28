Reggio Register Introduces Made to Order Collection

LEOMINSTER, Mass., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reggio Register, a manufacturer of premium registers and grilles, expands its product line with eight new metal grille designs. The new Made to Order Collection features contemporary designs geared toward the modern interior trend. Using an in-house fabrication process, Reggio Register offers customers product options tailored to three specific installation types: floor, wall, and ceiling. The Made to Order Collection is available in over 30 sizes, 6 finishes, 3 thicknesses, and 2 materials. Lead times range from 1-2 weeks for grilles without an underside lip and 2-3 weeks for grilles with an underside lip. Prices start at $22.95, which includes the cost of a double-sided, powder coated finish.

Marc Sieger, CEO of Renovation Brands which is the parent company of Reggio Register had this to say about the new line: "Many homeowners today are incorporating modern design elements into their spaces. Offering a new line of contemporary metal grille designs in a range of thicknesses, materials, and finishes, allows customers to optimize the product options to best satisfy their individual preferences and project requirements."

The Made to Order Collection showcases the industry gold standard for available product options. By offering customers a wide selection of choices tailored to specific installation types, Reggio Register can guarantee long-term product durability.

"Clients often have custom needs for their projects, including thickness, weight, and underside lip requirements for floor installations," said Shelley Maldonado, Customer Service Manager at Reggio Register. "We are excited to offer customers exactly what they are asking for with the Made to Order Collection."

About Reggio Register:

Reggio Register, a business of Renovation Brands, is a manufacturer in Leominster, Massachusetts of cast iron, cast aluminum, cast brass, laser cut metals, and wood grilles and registers. For over 35 years, Reggio Register has handcrafted grilles and registers in iconic, original designs for fine homes, historic sites, universities and other distinctive spaces. These premium quality grilles are proudly handcrafted in the USA.

About Renovation Brands:

Renovation Brands is the parent company of multiple fast growing home improvement product brands serving both residential and commercial customers in the renovation space. With a distinct focus and competence in the digital space, Renovation Brands is a top 500 e-retailer that is owned by Digital Fuel Capital, a leader in investing in internet retail and digital marketing technology and services.

Renovation Brands is currently comprised of nine specialty eCommerce brands including American Tin Ceilings, Reggio Register, Electric Fireplaces Direct, Mantels Direct, Electric Fireplaces Canada, Electric Heat Source, Baseboarders, RTA Cabinet Store, and DecorPlanet.com.

