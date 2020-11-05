Reggio Register Introduces New Metal Register Colors

LEOMINSTER, Mass., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reggio Register, a manufacturer of premium registers and grilles, is pleased to announce two new colors under its Made to Order Collection, Champagne Bronze and Satin Nickel. Introduced earlier this year, the Made to Order Collection allows residential and commercial buyers the opportunity to customize register specifications for different installation types (floor, wall, and ceiling) to ensure long-term product durability.

The Made to Order Collection has been well received by homeowners and the Architecture & Design community. Its popularity drives Reggio Register to innovate in response to emerging design trends. One of these trends entails coordinating kitchen finishes across hardware, accessories, and lighting. The new register colors are popular kitchen finishes that are now available from Reggio Register in 14 patterns that range from traditional to contemporary.

"Reggio Register works hard to meet the needs of our customers and design partners," says Marc Sieger, CEO of Renovation Brands, parent company of Reggio Register. "We are excited to expand the Made to Order Collection in response to emerging design trends in the marketplace."

Interested customers can find the Made to Order Collection, and its new colors, online at www.reggioregister.com. Reggio Register invites architects, designers, builders, and consumers to contact Reggio Register for product consultations on residential and commercial projects.

About Reggio Register:

Reggio Register, a business of Renovation Brands, is a manufacturer in Leominster, Massachusetts of cast iron, cast aluminum, cast brass, laser cut metals, and wood grilles and registers. For over 35 years, Reggio Register has handcrafted grilles and registers in iconic, original designs for fine homes, historic sites, universities, and other distinctive spaces. These premium quality grilles are proudly handcrafted in the USA.

About Renovation Brands:

Renovation Brands is the parent company of multiple fast growing home improvement product brands serving both residential and commercial customers in the renovation space. With a distinct focus and competence in the digital space, Renovation Brands is a top 500 e-retailer that is owned by Digital Fuel Capital, a leader in investing in internet retail and digital marketing technology and services.

Renovation Brands is currently comprised of six specialty eCommerce brands including American Tin Ceilings, Reggio Register, Baseboarders, RTA Cabinet Store, DecorPlanet.com, and KitchenDesignPros.

