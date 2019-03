BOSTON, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reggora, a leading automated appraisal technology for mortgage lenders and appraisers, announced its services are now available through Ellie Mae's Encompass™ Digital Mortgage Solution™. This seamless integration allows lenders to order Reggora's digital mortgage solution to drive quality and efficiency in the loan origination process.

Reggora is a fully automated, all-in-one appraisal platform for lenders and appraisers. It serves as single core platform for all of lenders' appraisal needs. Through automated and customizable workflows, Reggora streamlines the entire appraisal process for lenders – including payment processing, algorithmic ordering, automatic rule-based reviews, appraisal delivery, status updates, and more. Through this integration, lenders will be able to order appraisals with the click of a button while retaining total control and transparency over the process.

Ellie Mae is a leading provider of innovative on-demand software solutions and services for the residential mortgage industry. Ellie Mae's Encompass digital mortgage solution provides one system of record that enables banks, credit unions and mortgage lenders to originate and fund mortgages and improve compliance, loan quality and efficiency.

"Reggora is looking forward to a strong partnership with Ellie Mae," said Brian Zitin, Reggora's CEO. "Through this secure and seamless integration, lenders across the country can truly begin to transform and automate their entire appraisal process without any friction to their existing workflows. As the appraisal continues to evolve it is going to be important for lenders to embrace technological solutions in order to impress borrowers with a truly digital process. With the help of Ellie Mae, Reggora is facilitating this transition."

About Reggora

Reggora is a modern, fully automated, all-in-one appraisal platform for mortgage lenders and real estate appraisers. Reggora's software condenses and streamlines appraisals by automating traditionally manual processes such as finding appraisers, scheduling appraisal inspections and reviewing the final appraisal product. The company's platform provides mortgage lenders with higher quality appraisals and reduced turn times, while giving appraisers free tools to process more orders and maximize efficiency. Reggora is based out of Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.reggora.com.

