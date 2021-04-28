Reggora Appoints Mortgage Industry Powerhouse Jonathan Corr to the Board of Directors

Corr brings more than 25 years of technology leadership experience to the Reggora Board. Most recently, Corr spent 18 years with Loan Origination System (LOS) technology giant Ellie Mae, departing as the President and CEO after the company was acquired by ICE Mortgage Technology. Corr was the driving force behind the Encompass platform and helped grow the company from $10M to $1B in revenue during his tenure.

"Reggora is uniquely positioned to bring meaningful change to the appraisal industry," said Corr. "Reggora is taking a unique approach to solving a historic challenge in the mortgage loan process, and I am proud to join in the mission to deliver consistent two-day appraisal turn times."

As a member of the Board of Directors, Corr will work closely with the leadership team, particularly co-founders Brian Zitin and Will Denslow. He has already contributed behind the scenes to provide strategic direction in Reggora's product development roadmap, and he will continue to be involved in Reggora's strategic innovation and in guiding the company to make smart decisions as it scales.

"We are honored to work with Jonathan and leverage his tremendous industry expertise at Reggora," said Zitin. "After raising our Series B earlier this year, we were looking for an additional leader who could help Reggora continue to deliver a high-quality solution and be a leader in the appraisal space."

Reggora's mission is to make two-day appraisal turn times a reality. Of course, the company recognizes that achieving this reality while maintaining appraisal quality will take more than just technology. Read about the company's vision for the future of valuation here .

About Reggora

Reggora is driving appraisal innovation with a modern, two-sided platform for mortgage lenders and appraisal vendors. Through advanced and configurable workflows, Reggora streamlines the entire appraisal process for everyone involved, while improving the overall borrower experience. Lenders and appraisers benefit from payment processing, algorithmic appraisal ordering, automatic rule-based reviews, appraisal delivery, status updates, and more, creating unprecedented operational efficiency.

