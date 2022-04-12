Reggora Expands Appraisal Automation Capabilities Within ICE Mortgage Technology Platform

Reggora appraisal management software to leverage Encompass Partner Connect to deliver much-needed change to the way lenders manage their appraisal workflows

BOSTON, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reggora , an appraisal software company that is modernizing residential real estate valuation for lenders, appraisers, and borrowers, today announced that it has entered into a new enterprise agreement with ICE Mortgage Technology™, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure. With their strengthened partnership and integration, Reggora and ICE Mortgage Technology will create a best-in-class appraisal management experience for mortgage lenders.

Reggora will leverage the Encompass Partner Connect API to integrate their appraisal management platform with ICE Mortgage Technology's loan origination products: Encompass® and LO Connect. This means that Encompass customers will be able to access the full power and user interface (UI) of Reggora, without ever leaving Encompass. More importantly, lender users will be able to view and manage their complete appraisal pipeline within Encompass and LO Connect, creating a seamless experience across their retail, wholesale, and consumer direct channels. In addition, automatic user management and data syncing between platforms, will help ensure the right people have access to the right information at the right time—a game changer for the industry.

"Our customers have been asking to be able to access more of Reggora within their ICE Mortgage Technology solutions, and we are very proud to be delivering through the new Encompass Partner Connect API," said Will Denslow, Co-Founder and CTO at Reggora. "As this is a fully customizable API, we've been able to embed Reggora seamlessly to create the best integration experience possible."

To learn more about the additional benefits and capabilities of the new integration between Reggora and ICE Mortgage Technology, click here or reach out to your Reggora or ICE Mortgage Technology account executive.

ICE Mortgage Technology combines technology, data and expertise to help automate the mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration, and every step and task in between. ICE Mortgage Technology is the leading cloud-based loan origination platform provider for the mortgage industry, with solutions that enable lenders to originate more loans, lower origination costs, and reduce the time to close, all while ensuring high levels of compliance, quality and efficiency. Visit icemortgagetechnology.com or call (877) 355-4362 to learn more.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the SEC on February 3, 2022.

About Reggora

Reggora is driving appraisal innovation with a modern, two-sided platform for mortgage lenders and appraisal vendors. Through advanced and configurable workflows, Reggora streamlines the entire appraisal process for everyone involved, while improving the overall borrower experience. Lenders and appraisers benefit from payment processing, automatic appraisal ordering, rule-based reviews, appraisal delivery, status updates, and more, creating unprecedented operational efficiency.

