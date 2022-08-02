Reggora Selected as a Member of 2022 National Association of REALTORS® REACH Growth Accelerator Program

Appraisal management technology company partners with real estate association to connect fragmented segments of the mortgage process

BOSTON, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reggora , an appraisal software company that is modernizing the residential real estate valuation experience for lenders, appraisers, and borrowers, announced today that it is one of eight companies selected to join the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) 2022 REACH cohort. The program, launched in 2013, focuses on companies that provide solutions for the residential real estate sector.

Reggora's commitment to increase transparency throughout the appraisal process now extends to include real estate agents, a key component of the mortgage origination equation. The ability to share resources across the mortgage ecosystem is essential to improving the speed of appraisal delivery and increasing customer satisfaction during real estate transactions.

"Being selected by NAR to participate in a program like REACH further emphasizes our commitment to improving the real estate buyer and seller experience," said Brian Zitin, Reggora CEO and co-founder. "At Reggora we understand that the agent is intimately involved in the home transaction process and we want to capitalize on their expertise to improve our product. Ultimately, our goal is to include more players in the appraisal process to make the two-day appraisal turn time a reality."

Reggora is well-positioned to begin partnerships with real estate agents and brokerages that support faster, better appraisals and overall home-buying experience by being part of the REACH program.

Reggora is driving appraisal innovation with a modern, two-sided platform for mortgage lenders and appraisal vendors. Through advanced and customizable workflows, Reggora streamlines the entire appraisal process for everyone involved, while improving the overall buyer experience. Lenders and appraisers benefit from payment processing, automatic appraisal ordering, rule-based reviews, appraisal delivery, status updates, and more, creating unprecedented operational efficiency.

