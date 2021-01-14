Reggora Welcomes Industry Veteran Katharine Loveland as Vice President of Customer Success

BOSTON, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reggora, an appraisal software company that is modernizing the residential real estate valuation experience for lenders, appraisers, and borrowers, announced today that Katharine Loveland has joined the company as Vice President of Customer Success, where she will oversee customer success as well as new customer implementation and onboarding.

For the past seven years, Loveland was an Executive Vice President with Accenture where she led the Mortgage Cadence Delivery and Client Success teams. There, she was responsible for comprehensive software delivery of both Loan Fulfillment Center (LFC) and Enterprise Lending Center (ELC) platforms as well as the migration of all clients to the new Mortgage Cadence Platform. During her tenure at Accenture, she managed several teams including Professional Services, Training, Client Success Executives, Strategic Engagement Managers, and Solution Architecture.

"Katharine brings a wealth of knowledge and a strong track record of creating and executing business strategies for clients in the mortgage industry," said Stephen Antuna, CRO of Reggora. "Her background, coupled with a relentless commitment to delivering customer value, makes her an exciting addition to the growing Reggora team."

"I am proud to join a company that has emerged as one of the most innovative appraisal providers in the industry," said Loveland. "I look forward to scaling Reggora's business with customers that are looking for the best technology to come out of the appraisal industry in years."

Reggora recently announced its Series B funding , which brings the total capital raised by the company to more than $45 million to date. In the past year, the company has tripled its client base as well as its workforce and has invested in unique partnerships and integrations to provide its clients with a competitive advantage in the appraisal process.

Loveland is a graduate of Dartmouth College and holds an International MBA from the University of Denver - Daniels College of Business with additional leadership credentials earned from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology - Sloan School of Management.

About Reggora

Reggora is driving appraisal innovation with a modern, two-sided platform for mortgage lenders and appraisal vendors. Through advanced and customizable workflows, Reggora streamlines the entire appraisal process for everyone involved, while improving the overall buyer experience. Lenders and appraisers benefit from payment processing, algorithmic appraisal ordering, automatic rule-based reviews, appraisal delivery, status updates, and more, creating unprecedented operational efficiency.

