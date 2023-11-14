Regie Named as a Sample Vendor in Two Gartner® Reports

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As buyers seek a more self-driven purchasing journey and organizations strive to optimize their sales outcomes despite ongoing uncertainties, IT leaders must determine the impact of cutting-edge and developing technologies on both buyer satisfaction and seller success.

As part of the Hype Cycle for Revenue and Sales Technology, 2023, Gartner® acknowledged Regie as a Sample Vendor in the Generative AI for Sales category. This is the first year Generative AI for Sales as a category has been recognized in a Hype Cycle™.

Interpreting the Hype Cycle

The Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Revenue and Sales Technology, 2023 offers an objective analysis of the risks and opportunities associated with innovation in the sales and revtech space.

There are five stages in a Hype Cycle™ Report:

"The innovation trigger
The peak of inflated expectations
The trough of disillusionment
The slope of enlightenment
The plateau of productivity"

Regie is part of the Generative AI for Sales category, which is listed at the Peak of Inflated Expectations. We think, this means there has been a flurry of well-publicized activity and experimentation with the solution and is expected to reach mainstream adoption in just 2-5 years.

Use case

Using technology as a teammate, AI can assist and automate the most time-consuming parts of prospecting like content generation, driving heightened levels of productivity and engagement in your tasks. Regie.ai easily generates custom sales content in just minutes, while also using AI to predict who to contact, when, and with what message for optimal engagement.

Additional recognition

In addition to the Hype Cycle™ Report, Regie.ai was also recognized recently in the Gartner® Cool Vendors™ in Generative AI for B2B Sales, 2023. This is particularly notable for Regie.ai as emerging companies can only be named a Cool Vendor once.

B2B sales teams are rapidly testing out Generative AI to transform ordinary sales processes. From developing value-based messaging to automating top-of-funnel prospecting, this state-of-the-art tech can reduce the time it takes to complete any number of repetitive tasks in the sales workflow.

Gartner® predictions

According to the Gartner® Cool Vendors™ report "by 2026, B2B sales organizations using GenAI-embedded sales technologies will reduce the amount of time spent on prospecting and customer meeting prep by over 50%." We believe Regie.ai is blazing the trail when it comes to using Generative AI to save sales teams precious time in their repetitive prospecting tasks.

Gartner, Cool Vendors in Generative AI for B2B Sales, 22 September 2023.

Gartner, Hype Cycle for Revenue and Sales Technology, 2023, Hype Cycle for Revenue and Sales Technology, 2023. Gartner, Hype Cycle and Cool Vendors are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

