Regie.ai Improves Sales Email Quality With Email Analyzer Enhancements

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regie.ai today launched updates to their Email Analyzer feature to provide significantly more feedback and recommendations to sales reps on what to improve to elevate the quality of their email sends.

Accessible for Users of the Regie.ai Chrome extension and for those Users tasked with creating and editing Sequences within their Regie.ai App, the Email Analyzer gives users insight into the quality and effectiveness of their email's content before pressing send.

Regie.ai aims to help sales reps personalize relevant messaging for their buyers more efficiently while also coaching them on what great looks like in the process.

A closer look at the Email Analyzer

Unsure of what goes into a high-quality personalized email? With the Email Analyzer, users are provided real-time feedback on the quality of their emails, along with detailed recommendations on what to improve. 

We've added more areas of analysis to our Email Analyzer, including:

  • Subject line - inspecting elements like length, title case sensitivity, spam words, and more to improve your initial open rates
  • Opener - reviews components like degree of personalization, cliche language and opener length
  • Body copy - thorough analysis of overall message length, reading time, readability, question count, spam words, and more
  • Call-to-Action (CTA) - to always include one Call-to-Action, or CTA, framed as a single question
  • Salutation and sign-off - flagging salutations that are overly formal like Dear, Mr., Mrs. Ms or sign-offs that are overly formal or casual like Sincerely, TTYL, TAFN, or Love
  • Mobile optimized - messages are checked for mobile friendliness against benchmarks like text alignment and length
  • Buzzwords - corporate jargon that would make your email hard to comprehend will be flagged
  • Inclusion - Regie.ai encourages the use of inclusive language and will flag any words or phrases that may alienate or offend the reader

Furthermore, when you utilize the Regie.ai Chrome extension to generate a personalized email for your buyer, the outputs will respect these Analyzer refinements.

Regie.ai is continuing to make it easy to edit and refine sales-ready content with the assistance of AI. Gain feedback on your email drafts and recommendations to improve email quality with the Regie.ai Email Analyzer today.

