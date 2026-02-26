Regie.ai Introduces the Force Multiplier Rep: A New Operating Model for Modern Sales

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Regie.ai today announced the launch of the Force Multiplier Rep, a new AI-powered operating model designed to help sales teams generate more pipeline without adding headcount.

Sales teams are being asked to deliver record pipeline in an environment where traditional prospecting no longer scales. Email deliverability is declining. Phone connect rates are dropping. Buyers are overwhelmed. Activity alone no longer translates to results.

While many sales teams are investing in AI with the goal to increase ARR per rep, most are falling short. To increase pipeline, they need to increase multi-channel account coverage without losing precision.

The Force Multiplier Rep is the first solution to address this structural shift.

Rather than asking reps to manually research, prioritize, craft messaging, and execute across disconnected systems, Regie.ai embeds AI directly into the daily workflow — transforming each rep into a high-leverage pipeline generator.

"Sales didn't stall because reps stopped working hard," said Matt Millen, President and Co-Founder of Regie.ai. "It stalled because the operating model stopped scaling. The Force Multiplier Rep is built for how buying actually works today — continuous, signal-driven, and dynamic."

A Structural Shift in How Pipeline Is Built

For years, sales organizations attempted to solve pipeline gaps by adding more tools, more sequences, and more activity. But modern buying behavior is not linear. Intent shifts daily. Contacts change roles. Marketing engagement reshapes conversations in real time.

The Force Multiplier Rep combines automation, signal detection, prioritization, and execution into a single AI-powered system that:

Continuously monitors buying signals across CRM, engagement, and external data

Dynamically prioritizes accounts based on real movement, not static lists

Generates context-aware messaging tailored to each account

Executes multi-channel outreach without adding manual workload

Orchestrates inbound, outbound, and signal-based plays in a single workflow

The result: broader TAM coverage, faster reaction to intent, and increased pipeline per rep.

Early Results Show Meaningful Pipeline Impact

Early adopters report:

Increased account coverage without incremental headcount

Faster response to in-market buying signals

Higher-quality outbound engagement

Measurable lift in pipeline creation per rep

By combining human sellers with AI execution, the Force Multiplier Rep enables teams to scale impact, not headcount.

Built for the Next Era of Sales

The Force Multiplier Rep builds on Regie.ai's AI-native foundation, including RegieOne, Auto-Pilot Agents, and AI Dialer capabilities. Together, these systems create a unified pipeline generation engine designed for modern go-to-market teams.

"AI in sales isn't about replacing reps," added Rocco Savage, Head of Product. "It's about removing the thousands of micro-decisions that slow them down and giving them leverage. That's what the Force Multiplier Rep delivers."

Availability

The Force Multiplier Rep is available immediately to Regie.ai customers as part of the company's latest platform release.

For more information, visit: www.regie.ai/ForceMultiplierRep

About Regie.ai

Founded in 2020, Regie.ai is the leading AI-native sales engagement platform, designed to help businesses scale by automating the most time-consuming parts of outbound sales. Built by AI scientist, Dr. Srinath Sridhar, and veteran sales leader, Matt Millen, Regie.ai streamlines prospecting by combining AI-powered automation with human-driven outreach, making sales workflows more efficient. Backed by Scale Venture Partners, Foundation Capital, Khosla Ventures, StepStone Group, TriplePoint Capital, South Park Commons, and Day One Ventures, Regie.ai has achieved 300% year-over-year ARR growth and is trusted by B2B brands like Copado, Crunchbase, and more. With its newest solution, RegieOne, the company is redefining sales prospecting by unifying email, social outreach, and parallel dialing into a single AI-powered platform. Headquartered in San Francisco, Regie.ai operates with a global team.

