Regie.ai Launches Rapid Writer; Enables Email Personalization At Scale for Outbound Sales Prospecting

The new marquee product innovation equips enterprise sales teams with the ability to scale their hyper-personalized cold email outreach

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regie.ai , the Generative AI software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that personalizes sales content using data unique to your business, today announced the launch of Rapid Writer, its newest platform feature that automates highly personalized cold email creation. Harnessing the power of Generative AI, sales teams can now scale their outreach and be more effective when prospecting while spending less time on manual prospect research and email tasks using Rapid Writer.

"We are committed to helping sales professionals communicate and connect with their buyers in a more human way," said Matt Millen, Co-Founder and President of Regie.ai. "With the launch of Rapid Writer, we are teeing ourselves up to pioneer the next stage of sales productivity, one where sellers can understand the next best action to take with all of their prospects and deliver a human first buying experience without sacrificing reach."

The average response rate of advanced personalized emails is 17% compared to emails without advanced personalization at 7%. Personalization is a winning strategy, but the time intensive nature of the research and content creation process often prevents sales teams from deploying it at scale.

Rapid Writer from Regie.ai can automatically generate personalized content for any email step in a sales sequence, collapsing a notoriously time-consuming prospect research and email creation process. It specifically improves the sales development representative (SDR) workflow in these crucial ways:

Reducing time-per-manual email : A big part of personalization is the research process. Rapid Writer automates the research while using those data points to write contextually relevant messaging for a prospect. Drastically reducing email creation time per email gives SDRs more time back for additional prospecting, conducting calls or other multi-channel outreach.

: A big part of personalization is the research process. Rapid Writer automates the research while using those data points to write contextually relevant messaging for a prospect. Drastically reducing email creation time per email gives SDRs more time back for additional prospecting, conducting calls or other multi-channel outreach. Increasing the depth of personalization: True personalization is no longer just reserved for the first email or your high-value prospects; it can now be incorporated throughout the entire sales sequence to capitalize on the stacking effect of outbound sales.

True personalization is no longer just reserved for the first email or your high-value prospects; it can now be incorporated throughout the entire sales sequence to capitalize on the stacking effect of outbound sales. Guardrailing the AI - Use Regie.ai to store persona based pain points and set customized email prompts, giving structure and guidance to your AI-generated email outputs.

- Use Regie.ai to store persona based pain points and set customized email prompts, giving structure and guidance to your AI-generated email outputs. Exposing email insights & analytics - Learn how to write effective personalized emails with the Regie.ai built-in email analyzer and use dashboard insights to see what is and is not working with your team's personalized sales messaging.

"Our AI models are optimized based on best practices from over 55 million email data points, while also learning from data relevant to your company and your buyer, such as target personas and their pain points and value props," said Srinath Sridhar, Co-Founder and CEO of Regie.ai. "When combined, this provides superior messaging outputs that require less editing and are more personalized to your recipient."

To learn more about Rapid Writer and how Regie.ai is helping enterprise customers like AT&T and Asana scale their personalized go to market motions, visit https://www.regie.ai/ .

ABOUT Regie.ai

Regie.ai is the only Generative AI Platform for enterprise sales teams that personalizes content using data unique to your business and your prospects. Quickly generate personalized one-to-one sales emails and sequences using Generative AI. From your inbox, sales engagement platform or LinkedIn, Regie.ai easily creates first drafts of content that is optimized for engagement with your prospects.

Regie.ai was founded by Dr. Srinath Sridhar and Matt Millen. Together, Sridhar and Millen bring a wealth of AI and sales experience, enabling them to create a transformational product. Dr. Sridhar was formerly the co-founder of BloomReach and Onera, and Millen was a former C-Level executive in sales, growth, and revenue for companies like Outreach.io, FLEXE, T-Mobile, Anthony Robbins Companies, Gateway Computers, and more. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, with a global employee base.

Regie.ai has raised a total of $20.8 million in funding from Foundation Capital, Scale Venture Partners, South Park Commons, and Day One Ventures, with Khosla Ventures leading their most recent round. As a pioneer in providing support for the modern sales team, Regie.ai leverages its deep industry knowledge to provide best-in-class services to support GTM teams including AT&T, Crunchbase, Uniphore, Upwork, and more.

