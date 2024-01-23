Regie.ai Launches Sales Auto-Pilot; the Next Generation of Sales Prospecting, Powered by AI

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Regie.ai, a pioneer in leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) for B2B, announced that Sales Auto-Pilot, a revolutionary add-on to their AI-powered prospecting platform, is Generally Available to the market today. This cutting-edge technology is set to redefine prospecting, making it easier for businesses and better for buyers.

Prospecting for enterprise sales teams today is time-consuming and error prone, and often requires lots of people and lots of technology to accomplish it. Regie.ai changes this equation with Auto-Pilot. Auto-Pilot combines the power of Generative AI with data unique to your business and buyers to automate prospecting tasks continuously and to a high degree of quality.

Businesses use Auto-Pilot Agents to build target lead lists, generate relevant messaging, and execute omnichannel tasks all autonomously, streamlining their prospecting operations and freeing up their sales teams for higher-value work. Furthermore, the Agents are adaptive, speeding up their interactions with prospects only when positive intent signals are detected.

"Faced with ongoing economic turbulence and talent shortages, many businesses are turning to AI to jumpstart and streamline their current sales workflows," explained Srinath Sridhar, CEO of Regie.ai. "Regie.ai solves these pain points for enterprises - including AT&T, Crunchbase, Upwork, Asana, and more - by providing a first-of-its-kind Generative AI platform designed specifically for go-to-market (GTM) teams. Our new solution empowers companies with the power of AI, enabling them to save time, reduce costs, and focus on more strategic activities."

Over the last few quarters, Auto-Pilot has undergone rigorous Beta testing, during which it received overwhelmingly positive feedback. Customers reported measurable improvements in core business metrics like meetings set and pipeline generated upon integrating Auto-Pilot Agents into their sales workflow.

The Auto-Pilot interface is user-friendly, requiring minimal technical knowledge to adopt and operate, thus ensuring a seamless transition for businesses who need to stand up outbound sales programs immediately. Additionally, the system is versatile and can be adapted to fit the needs of businesses across a wide range of industries. Common use cases for Auto-Pilot Agents today are cold outbound on unworked leads, inbound lead response, customer expansion, and more.

Sales Auto-Pilot absolves businesses of legacy human-reliant prospecting, replacing it with a comprehensive, coordinated, and fully autonomous one. Functions across the GTM team benefit from AI powered Sales Agents:

Sales managers have a predictable lever to pull to book meetings that's more scalable than headcount

Sales reps are happier with their daily activity, as they are only spending time working leads who are engaged and want to talk to them

Operations teams no longer worry about list building or protecting the health of their database from spammy outreach

Marketing rests assured knowing that approved language is being consistently used in sales outreach and can be updated in real time

Buyer sentiment improves as they receive the proper outreach, at optimal intervals, based on where they are in their buying cycle

"The go-to-market team at Amplitude has fully embraced Generative AI, not as a fleeting fad, but as a powerful ally in our pursuit of delivering real value to our customers, our business, and our brand," said Jessica Arnold, VP Global Sales Development at Amplitude, and Regie.ai customer.

To get started with Auto-Pilot, customers simply need to connect their Salesforce.com CRM into the Regie.ai platform. Turn cold outbound into warm lead follow up, with Regie.ai.

ABOUT Regie.ai

Regie.ai was founded by Dr. Srinath Sridhar and Matt Millen. Together, Sridhar and Millen bring a wealth of AI and sales experience, enabling them to create a transformational product. Dr. Sridhar was formerly the co-founder of BloomReach and Onera, and Millen was a former C-Level executive in sales, growth, and revenue for companies like Outreach.io, FLEXE, T-Mobile, Anthony Robbins Companies, Gateway Computers, and more. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, with a global employee base.

Regie.ai has raised a total of $20.8 million in funding from Foundation Capital, Scale Venture Partners, South Park Commons, and Day One Ventures, with Khosla Ventures leading their most recent round. As a pioneer in providing support for the modern sales team, Regie.ai leverages its deep industry knowledge to provide best-in-class services to support GTM teams including AT&T, Crunchbase, Upwork, and more.

SOURCE Regie.ai