Regie.ai launches state-of-the-art AI Dialer: a new feature of their autonomous prospecting Agents

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Regie.ai, a pioneer in leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) for B2B, announced that their AI Dialer feature is Generally Available to the market today. The AI Dialer is a revolutionary add-on to their AI-native demand generation platform. This feature leverages cutting-edge AI technology to transform the way businesses manage and execute their outbound calling operations.

Prospecting for enterprise sales teams today is time-consuming and error-prone; it often requires lots of people and lots of technology to accomplish it. Regie.ai changes this equation with their Auto-Pilot Agents, released in the fall of 2023. AI Agents work to autonomously warm up lead lists through the email channel, then use intent and engagement insights to generate priority follow-up tasks for human sales reps. For the hottest leads, AI Agents create call tasks for reps, which are then executed using the new AI Dialer feature.

Key features of the AI Dialer include:

Intelligent call targeting & filtering : AI Agents analyze prospect intent and engagement data to prioritize calls when leads are most likely to respond. Reps can also filter by persona to stay aligned with messaging, even during high-volume calling.

: AI Agents analyze prospect intent and engagement data to prioritize calls when leads are most likely to respond. Reps can also filter by persona to stay aligned with messaging, even during high-volume calling. Comprehensive phone data access : Regie.ai provides access to over 220 million contacts, with phone data included at no extra charge.

: Regie.ai provides access to over 220 million contacts, with phone data included at no extra charge. Automated dialing : Dial up to nine lines simultaneously, and only pull reps into the call when a live connect happens.

: Dial up to nine lines simultaneously, and only pull reps into the call when a live connect happens. Personalized call guides : Reps receive personalized call scripts for each individual prospect using their interests, pain points, and history with your brand, so the conversation feels tailor-made for them.

: Reps receive personalized call scripts for each individual prospect using their interests, pain points, and history with your brand, so the conversation feels tailor-made for them. Omnichannel analytics & insights: Regie.ai offers a complete view of your reps' performance across all channels, including call, email, and social.

"This marks a major milestone in our Agentic prospecting-in-a-box vision," said Srinath Sridhar, CEO of Regie.ai. "Our AI Agents have been transforming business automation for over a year now for enterprise companies like RingCentral, Workday, Boomi, and more. The launch of our AI Dialer feature allows our AI Agents to own even more of the prospecting workflow — saving time, cutting cost, and reducing operational complexity for our customers."

Over the last few quarters, the Regie.ai AI Dialer has undergone rigorous Beta testing, during which it received overwhelmingly positive feedback. Customers reported measurable improvements in core dialing metrics like dials per day and call-to-connect rates upon integrating Auto-Pilot Agents and the AI Dialer into their sales workflow.

"The thing I love about Regie.ai is the pipeline it builds — of course — but also the overall knowingness that we're doing something that's going to be part of our every day in the next five to 10 years. We are crossing the frontier," said Jessica Arnold, VP of Global Sales Development at Amplitude.

ABOUT Regie.ai

Regie.ai was founded by Srinath Sridhar, Ph.D, and Matt Millen. Together, Sridhar and Millen bring a wealth of AI and sales experience, enabling them to create a transformational product. Dr. Sridhar was formerly the co-founder of BloomReach and Onera, and Millen was a former C-level executive in sales, growth, and revenue for companies like Outreach.io, FLEXE, T-Mobile, Anthony Robbins Companies, Gateway Computers, and more. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, with a global employee base.

Regie.ai has raised a total of $20.8 million in funding from Foundation Capital, Scale Venture Partners, South Park Commons, and Day One Ventures, with Khosla Ventures leading their most recent round. As a pioneer in providing support for the modern sales team, Regie.ai leverages its deep industry knowledge to provide best-in-class services to support GTM teams, including AT&T, Crunchbase, and more.

