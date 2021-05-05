REGIE.io Announces New Integration to SalesLoft to Improve Cadence Performance

SEATTLE and ATLANTA, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- REGIE.io, the first integrated technology solution to automate Cadence creation, has released a new integration with SalesLoft.

"The REGIE.io/SalesLoft integration provides a seamless user experience for customers as they build their inbound/outbound/follow-up Cadences in REGIE.io and upload them directly into SalesLoft," says REGIE.io's Co-Founder & CEO, Matt Millen. "The combined technology experience takes the guesswork out of the Cadence building process as REGIE.io replaces habits and bias with best-practices, insights and data."

With a few simple steps to identify the buyers you're targeting, REGIE will automatically create custom sales campaigns with the activities, tone, and messaging that are most effective for your prospects. Then REGIE will make it easy to upload your sales campaign into your Cadence to SalesLoft.

For most sales reps and sales managers, content creation and the identification of optimal touch-patterns remains a challenging and time-consuming function of running a modern sales organization. Without historical data to help guide subject line creation, copywriting, and timing of communication, it can take weeks or months of trial and error to optimize Cadence performance. With REGIE.io, we've solved that problem.

REGIE.io combines an easy-to-use, modern platform built on 1.6 billion rows of high-performing sales activity data. This powerful combination allows today's modern sales team to balance and optimize between personalization, relevance, and credibility.

Customers can create their Cadences in REGIE.io, upload them into SalesLoft, and immediately start using that Cadence, saving them hours previously spent building the Cadence and generating their own content, an industry first.

"Our number one priority is and always will be to help our customers succeed," says SalesLoft's Co-Founder & CEO, Kyle Porter. "Our customers who leverage REGIE.io can now upload curated, data-driven Cadences in REGIE.io directly into SalesLoft. Sellers can give their buyers fantastic, personalized, and relevant buying experiences and close more deals."

The new REGIE.io integration with SalesLoft is available immediately through the SalesLoft Integrations App Directory. For a demo of the REGIE.io sales enablement platform, please visit https://regie.io.

About REGIE.io:

At REGIE.io, we are obsessed with helping sales teams win more.

The evolution of modern selling replaces habits and bias with evidence and insights to make informed decisions. REGIE.io redefines and modernizes sales enablement by fusing the intersection of the modern seller: training/methodology, workflow/campaign creation and the integration of your preferred tech stack.

REGIE.io builds your sales campaigns, consolidates training, and gains insights on performance. Whether you are new to sales engagement and want to get going fast or an old pro that would rather spend your time more productively; let REGIE.io save you time and sell more!

Media Contact:

James Reichmuth | SVP of Customer Operations

[email protected]

314-665-0763

About SalesLoft

SalesLoft is the provider of the only complete Sales Engagement platform, helping industry-leading companies like IBM, Shopify, Square, and Cisco generate more revenue and deliver better experiences to their customers. SalesLoft is frequently recognized for its award-winning culture with recognitions from Fortune's Best Workplaces, Comparably's Best Places to Work, and Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces. For more information on SalesLoft, visit salesloft.com.

Related Links

https://www.REGIE.io/

https://www.salesloft.com

SOURCE REGIE.io