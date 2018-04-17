Regina L. Bruni joins the MUFG Trade Finance Team

Ms. Bruni, who assumes this position, after serving more than 16 years at J.P. Morgan, will be responsible for serving the international trade finance needs of MUFG's Asian Corporate Banking clients in the United States and Japanese Corporate clients in Canada. Based in New York City, Ms. Bruni will report to Steven Lotito, Managing Director and Head of Trade Finance for North America.

"MUFG's trade finance business has an extensive global network that covers a majority of trade flows around the world," said Mr. Lotito. "We are dedicated to providing our clients with the best customized trade solutions that help them expand their business and Regina's impressive global perspective, and more than 20 years of trade finance expertise, makes her an ideal addition to our team."

Bruni has nearly 25 years of international trade experience. She joins MUFG after serving as Head of Global Trade and Loan Products with J.P. Morgan in Brazil, where she was responsible for the trade business in Latin America. Previously, she was Global Trade and Loan Products Latin America Country Head (Andean region), based in Chile. In addition, Bruni held management positions in global trade sales and international trade in North America and Latin America with Banco Do Brasil and NationsBank/Bank of America.

She is fluent in Portuguese and English.

Headquartered in New York, MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation is a financial holding company, bank holding company and intermediate holding company with total assets of $154.6 billion at December 31, 2017. Its main subsidiaries are MUFG Union Bank, N.A. and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. MUFG Union Bank, N.A. provides an array of financial services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, and major corporations. As of December 31, 2017, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. operated 361 branches, comprised primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states, along with commercial branches in Texas, Illinois, New York and Georgia, as well as 19 PurePoint Financial Centers and one international office. MUFG Securities Americas Inc. is a registered securities broker-dealer which engages in capital markets origination transactions, private placements, collateralized financings, securities borrowing and lending transactions, and domestic and foreign debt and equities securities transactions. MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation is owned by MUFG Bank and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. MUFG Bank, Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., which is one of the world's leading financial groups. Visit www.unionbank.com or www.mufgamericas.com for more information.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups, with total assets of approximately US $2.8 trillion as of 31 December 2017. Headquartered in Tokyo and with approximately 350 years of history, MUFG is a global network with over 2,300 offices across more than 50 countries. The Group has about 150,000 employees and close to 300 entities, offering services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group's operating companies include MUFG Bank, Ltd., Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation (Japan's leading trust bank), and Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co., Ltd., one of Japan's largest securities firms. MUFG Bank, Ltd. is Japan's premier bank, with a global network spanning around 50 countries. Outside of Japan, the bank offers an extensive scope of commercial and investment banking products and services to businesses, governments and individuals worldwide. Through close partnerships among our operating companies, the Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group", flexibly responding to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York (NYSE: MUFG) stock exchanges.

