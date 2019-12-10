Regina M. Uhl Joins Sandler Law Group as Partner

DALLAS, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandler LLC D/B/A Sandler Law Group LLC is pleased to announce that Regina M. Uhl, a nationally-recognized real estate attorney and regulatory expert in Texas document preparation, has joined the firm as Partner. Ms. Uhl is licensed as an attorney in Texas, Kentucky, and Illinois and is certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization for her demonstrated expertise in the area of Residential Real Estate law.

Ms. Uhl joins an established team of Sandler Law Group legal and compliance experts that deploy industry-leading technology and services to enable mortgage lenders to generate fully compliant and cost-efficient loan closings.

"Regina has a well-earned reputation for excellence and for embracing emerging technologies to improve the delivery of legal services," says Andy Sandler, Chairman and CEO of Sandler Law Group. "Her knowledge, expertise, and leadership will further enable Sandler Law Group to meet the needs of our expanding client base."

"I am thrilled to join Sandler Law Group, a firm with a stellar reputation in residential mortgage closing services and compliance management," says Regina Uhl, Partner, Sandler Law Group. "What drew me to the firm was its continued investments in growth, diversity, and innovative technology which, taken together, allows us to deliver outstanding client service while helping to drive the mortgage industry's ongoing digital transformation."

Ms. Uhl received her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Dallas and her Juris Doctorate from St. Mary's University School of Law. Her practice areas include residential real estate law and regulatory compliance, and her past experience includes serving as General Counsel to a national mortgage lender.

Ms. Uhl will serve as a key member of the Sandler Law Group's leadership team and will provide services to the firm's clients across Texas and nationwide.

About Sandler Law Group

Sandler LLC (Sandler, PLLC d/b/a Sandler Law Group in Texas) offers mortgage companies a holistic residential mortgage loan process that includes compliance management strategies, regulatory expertise, document preparation, closing and fulfillment services for the mortgage lending industry. To learn more about Sandler Law Group, please visit www.sandlerllc.com .

