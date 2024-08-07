Reginal Semi-finals of X-TIME International Entrepreneurship Competition 2024 Concluded

SHANGHAI, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The semi-finals of the X-TIME International Entrepreneurship Competition 2024 have been successfully concluded in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Chengdu and Silicon Valley. The competition is organized by the Lin-gang Special Area Administrative Committee, with Shanghai Bank as the Primary Partner and Plug and Play China and Lingang Group as co-organizers.

The competition attracted nearly 500 applications, and more than 120 innovative projects were selected for the semi-finals. The event showcased a vibrant exchange of global innovative ideas, fulfilling its mission of "global connection, global initiation, global recruitment, global competition, and global communication."

Participating projects spanned four major fields: Artificial Intelligence, Critical Software, Integrated Circuits, and Automotive Electronics, each demonstrating significant technological advances and broad applications.

In the Artificial Intelligence sector, transformative innovations such as AI-driven robots designed for rehabilitation and precision manufacturing were highlighted. Participants showcased AI applications in decentralizing financial systems, broadening access to art education, and providing pet health checking. The Key Software category emphasized advancements in digital transformation and environmental sustainability, with notable projects including carbon reduction through interactive gaming and highly dynamic, optimized modular services. The Integrated Circuits sector presented integrated measurement and testing technologies and proprietary wafer production systems. Automotive Electronics entrants unveiled groundbreaking high-performance materials, intelligent control systems, and sodium-ion batteries, setting new benchmarks for industry progress.

These technologies not only represent the latest trends in global technological innovation but also closely align with the Lin-gang Special Area's vision of building comprehensive technology-driven industrial clusters.

"Innovation is embedded in the genes of Lin-gang New Area and is its most distinctive undertone," said a representative from the committee of Lin-gang Special Area. With its unique geographical location, forward-looking policy advantages, and robust innovation ecosystem, Lin-gang New Area has become a focal point for participating enterprises. During the semi-finals, many companies expressed strong interest and anticipation in establishing a presence in Lin-gang.

As the reginal semi-finals of the X-TIME International Entrepreneurship Competition 2024 concluded successfully, we look forward to announcing the 48 shortlists in late August on its official website and LinkedIn. With the vibrant atmosphere of the Lin-gang New Area, we are confident that more groundbreaking innovations will emerge and contribute significantly to global technology revolutions, showcasing the power of Lin-gang on an international stage.

SOURCE Plug and Play China