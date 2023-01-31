Reginald Ian Hodge, MBA, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

DECATUR, Ga., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reginald Ian Hodge, MBA, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Professional for his contributions to the Accounting Industry.

Mr. Hodge earned a Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.) focused on Accounting and Business/Management from the University of the Virgin Islands. He also earned a Certificate of Public Works Management through the University of Georgia and the American Public Works Association (APWA). He is the Principle of the APWA.

Mr. Hodge is Senior Accountant at R. I. Hodge & Associates with over 20 years of experience working in the accounting industry. He is considered an expert in accounting, budget preparation, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word, and customer service.

Mr. Hodge established R. I. Hodge & Associates, which is a part-time endeavor. He often volunteers his services with his church to counsel others and provide financial advice. In his role with Metro County, Atlanta, he prepares the budget and allocates where money gets spent to keep the roads clear of flooding, debris, and damage. He believes his spiritual activities have been the key to his success.

Mr. Hodge was born and raised in the Virgin Islands. He enjoys spending time with his family and traveling especially around the U.S. to learn more about this country.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who