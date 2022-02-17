Regional Anesthesia Disposables Market worth $560.5 Million by 2028 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The newly published report titled "Global Regional Anesthesia Disposables Market – By Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Revenue (US$ Millions) and Forecast Till 2028." of InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. features detailed industry insights and an extensive study on the market analysis, exploring its key factors.

According to the latest market intelligence research report, the global regional anesthesia disposables market size was valued at US$ 421.5 Million in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 560.5 Million in 2028, recording a promising CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2028.

Regional anesthesia disposables are easy-to-use and portable devices utilized to perform various surgical and non-surgical procedures. Surgical procedures targeted using anesthesia disposables are cardiovascular, orthopedic, nervous system, digestive system, urologic, ocular, and other general surgeries. Non-surgical procedures include pain relief in chronic pain, childbirth, intensive care, and trauma cases. Anesthesia disposables are single-use products; hence they reduce the risk of infections in patients.

The increasing incidences of chronic diseases across the globe, growing number of surgeries performed, rising awareness about the latest technologies, increasing demand for secure and effective pain management during childbirth & surgery, and growing uses of anesthesia disposables are the driving factors of this market. Various neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, chronic respiratory diseases (CRD), cancer, and infectious diseases have been leading causes of death worldwide. According to the WHO (World Health Organization) data 2018, the volume of surgical procedures performed across the globe is counted to more than 312.9 million and it continues to grow at 4.1% annually. Thus, the increasing number of surgeries is estimated to upsurge the regional anesthesia disposables market demand over the forecast years.

The prominent players in the Regional Anesthesia Disposables Market include:

B. Braun Medical Inc, Teleflex Inc., Smiths Group plc, Actuated Medical Inc, DOME Medical Technologies Inc, Becton Dickinson and Company, Pajunk GmbH, Vygon SA, Epimed, Flat Medical, Medovate Ltd, Omeq Medical Ltd., Safersonic US Inc., CIVCO Medical Solutions, and Other Prominent Player.

Constant R&D activities may help expand the market share and increase revenue for the market players. Moreover, introducing new products in the market will also positively impact the market's growth.

Key Industry Developments from Leading Players:

In Octo 2021 , Medovate, a company engaged in developing and commercializing innovative medical technologies, announced its first agreement in Asia with Bluestone Corporation Pte Ltd, to distribute SAFIRA (SAFer Injection for Regional Anesthesia) in Singapore .

, Medovate, a company engaged in developing and commercializing innovative medical technologies, announced its first agreement in with Bluestone Corporation Pte Ltd, to distribute SAFIRA (SAFer Injection for Regional Anesthesia) in . In Jan 2021 , Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc. partnered with Medovate Ltd. to jointly promote Medovate's SAFIRA regional anesthesia injection solution with Konica Minolta's range of solutions for ultrasound-guided procedures in the USA .

, Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc. partnered with Medovate Ltd. to jointly promote Medovate's SAFIRA regional anesthesia injection solution with Konica Minolta's range of solutions for ultrasound-guided procedures in the . In Dec 2020 , Vygon Group, a group specializing in single-use medical devices, signed an exclusive agreement with Medovate to distribute SAFIRA (SAFer injection for regional anesthesia) across 60 countries.

, Vygon Group, a group specializing in single-use medical devices, signed an exclusive agreement with Medovate to distribute SAFIRA (SAFer injection for regional anesthesia) across 60 countries. In Dec 2020 , Smiths Medical, a leading medical device manufacturer, launched EchoGlo peripheral nerve block portfolio. This offers customers a complete solution for regional anesthesia from the pump to patient.

Regional Anesthesia Disposables Market Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to dominate the global anesthesia disposables market over 2022 to 2028. The high prevalence of chronic diseases, the rising number of surgeries, and the increasing investments in the healthcare infrastructure in this region are propelling the demand for anesthesia disposables. Furthermore, Europe is estimated to play a significant role in this market in the coming years. The Asia-Pacific market is projected to grow at a considerable rate due to the growing patient pool and increasing surgical procedures in this region.

The Global Regional Anesthesia Disposables Market Segments

The Global Regional Anesthesia Disposables Market Estimates Value (US$ Million) & Volume (No. of Units) Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2019 to 2028based on Product Type

Peripheral Anesthesia Disposables

Peripheral Nerve Block Needle



Catheters



Catheter Connector and Filter



Luer-Lock syringe



Ultrasound Probe Cover Set

Combined Spinal Epidural Disposables

Spinal Needle



Epidural Needle



Epidural Catheter



Fixation Device

Epidural Anesthesia Disposables

Continuous Epidural Anesthesia Kits



Epidural Catheter



Epidural Needle



Catheter Connector



Catheter Fixation and Filter



Syringe/ Luer Lock Syringe



Others (Balloon, Plastic Syringe, etc.)

Spinal Anesthesia Disposables

Needles



Spinal Anesthesia Accessories Trays

The Global Regional Anesthesia Disposables Market Estimates Value (US$ Million) & Volume (No. of Units) Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2019 to 2028based on End-users

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Multispecialty Clinics

The Global Regional Anesthesia Disposables Market Estimates Value (US$ Million) & Volume (No. of Units) Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2019 to 2028based on Region

Europe

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

North America Regional Anesthesia Disposables Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Million) and Volume (No. of Units) by Country, 2019 to 2030

U.S.

Canada

Europe Regional Anesthesia Disposables Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Million) and Volume (No. of Units) by Country, 2019 to 2030

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Regional Anesthesia Disposables Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Million) and Volume (No. of Units) by Country, 2019 to 2030

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Regional Anesthesia Disposables Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Million) and Volume (No. of Units) by Country, 2019 to 2030

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

The Middle East & Africa Regional Anesthesia Disposables Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Million) and Volume (No. of Units) by Country, 2019 to 2030

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

