Regional Center of Orange County Announces 2020 Spotlight Award Honorees
13 Individuals and Organizations Honored for Work on Behalf of People with Developmental Disabilities
Sep 15, 2020, 13:42 ET
SANTA ANA, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Regional Center of Orange County (RCOC) honored 13 individuals and organizations at its 23rd annual Spotlight Awards Thursday, September 10. Guest hosted by Emmy Award-winning reporter Michele Gile of CBS2/KCAL9, the event took place virtually through streaming media (for the first time, due to the COVID pandemic), with around 100 participants. Nancy Bargmann, Director of the California Department of Developmental Services helped to welcome participants to the event, introduced by RCOC Board Chair Chip Wright.
RCOC created the Spotlight Awards in 1997 to honor those in Orange County who have advanced the quality of life for people with developmental disabilities.
2020 Regional Center of Orange County Spotlight Award Recipients:
- Family Member: Kayla Borack of Fountain Valley
- RCOC Achievement:
Arturo Cazares, of Lakewood, Associate Director of Employment, Regional Center of Orange County
Jack Stanton, of Long Beach, Associate Director of Housing, Regional Center of Orange County
- Direct Support Professional: Sandy Palacios, Discovery Day Program in Buena Park
- Community Partner: Mariners Church, Huntington Beach and Irvine
- Healthcare Professional: Ray and Leilani Libang, Continental Post Acute
- Employer: City of Westminster, Public Works Department: Brad Wade, Public Works Supervisor, resident of Huntington Beach
Grand Legacy at the Park, Anaheim: Brandon Garr, Owner
- Self-Advocate: Robert Armstrong of Costa Mesa
- E. Kurt Yeager Servant Leadership: Alan Martin of Laguna Beach; Partner, Sheppard Mullin in Costa Mesa
- Legislative Support: Nicole Vazquez, Deputy Chief Consultant State of California Assembly Budget Committee
- Lifetime Achievement: Creola Howard, 54-year employee, United Cerebral Palsy
- Service Provider: Abilities Unlimited, Lake Forest: Rick Perez, Owner and Founder
About Regional Center of Orange County: Regional Center of Orange County is the private, nonprofit organization contracted by the State of California to coordinate lifelong services and supports for more than 22,000 Orange County residents with developmental disabilities and their families. The Regional Center is the first stop for those seeking to obtain local services and supports to help them live safely and with dignity in the community. Developmental disabilities include intellectual disabilities, autism, epilepsy and cerebral palsy. Learn more at www.rcocdd.com.
EDITOR/REPORTER NOTE: Photos available upon request. Full program video link: https://rcocdd.zoom.us/rec/share/fMktmzNsmZ2vjs4xsxhfk_YxFmfRQY2do4Hp7m9Ibpjn4egG3Xx-dV1fzIPiLJfU.qI5idXKGNfKrTNB8
