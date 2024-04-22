Regional Center of Orange County Announces 2024 Spotlight Award Honorees

News provided by

Regional Center of Orange County

Apr 22, 2024, 13:15 ET

10 Individuals and Organizations Honored for Work on Behalf of People with Developmental Disabilities

SANTA ANA, Calif., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Regional Center of Orange County (RCOC) honored 10 individuals and organizations at its 27th annual Spotlight Awards Thursday, April 18, 2024 in Garden Grove. Guest-hosted by anchor/reporter Lesley Marin of KCAL News and CBS Los Angeles, the event was introduced by RCOC Board Chair Chip Wright.

RCOC created the Spotlight Awards in 1997 to honor those in Orange County who have advanced the quality of life for people with developmental disabilities. The 2024 Regional Center of Orange County Spotlight Award Recipients are:

Continue Reading
Pictured L-R: RCOC Executive Director Larry Landauer, Self-Advocate Spotlight Award Honoree Nick Westphalen, RCOC Board Chair Chip Wright.
Pictured L-R: RCOC Executive Director Larry Landauer, Self-Advocate Spotlight Award Honoree Nick Westphalen, RCOC Board Chair Chip Wright.

About Regional Center of Orange County: Regional Center of Orange County is the private, nonprofit organization contracted by the State of California to coordinate lifelong services and supports for approximately 26,000 Orange County residents with developmental disabilities and their families. The Regional Center is the first stop for those seeking to obtain local services and supports to help them live safely and with dignity in the community. Developmental disabilities include intellectual disabilities, autism, epilepsy and cerebral palsy. Learn more at www.rcocdd.com.

EDITOR/REPORTER NOTE: Photos are available upon request.

SOURCE Regional Center of Orange County

Also from this source

Regional Center of Orange County Shares Holiday Tips: Shopping for Kids with Special Needs

Holiday shopping will soon get into full swing, so the experts at Regional Center of Orange County have come up with quick tips to help friends and...
Regional Center of Orange County Appoints Two New Board Members

Regional Center of Orange County Appoints Two New Board Members

The Board of Directors of Regional Center of Orange County (RCOC) has appointed Bruce P. Hall (of Santa Ana) and Jacqueline Nguyen (of Stanton) to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Not For Profit

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

News Releases in Similar Topics