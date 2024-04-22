Regional Center of Orange County Announces 2024 Spotlight Award Honorees
10 Individuals and Organizations Honored for Work on Behalf of People with Developmental Disabilities
SANTA ANA, Calif., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Regional Center of Orange County (RCOC) honored 10 individuals and organizations at its 27th annual Spotlight Awards Thursday, April 18, 2024 in Garden Grove. Guest-hosted by anchor/reporter Lesley Marin of KCAL News and CBS Los Angeles, the event was introduced by RCOC Board Chair Chip Wright.
RCOC created the Spotlight Awards in 1997 to honor those in Orange County who have advanced the quality of life for people with developmental disabilities. The 2024 Regional Center of Orange County Spotlight Award Recipients are:
- Parent/Family Member: Jinsook Baek, of Irvine
- RCOC Achievement: Jennifer Castle, of Irvine; RCOC's Early Start Area Supervisor, Regional Center of Orange County
- Direct Support Professional: Daisy Guy, of San Juan Capistrano
- Community Partner: Studio D: Arts School for All Abilities, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Costa Mesa; Casey Reitz, CEO & President; Ashley Jones, Dance Instructor; Cynthia McGarity, Theater Director; and Chloe Saalsaa, Manager
- Healthcare Professional: Clayton Chau, MD, PhD, of Fountain Valley, Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer, National Healthcare & Housing Advisors
- Employer: Gelson's Market in Dana Point
- Self-Advocate: Nick Westphalen, of Costa Mesa
- Lifetime Achievement: Linda O'Neal, of Irvine, Transition Specialist, Chapman University's Thompson Policy Institute on Disability; Transition Consultant, Regional Center of Orange County
- Service Provider: Dreams of America, of Irvine; Tala Fazeli, Owner and Founder
- E. Kurt Yeager Servant Leadership: Cliff Amsden, of Laguna Niguel, Board Vice-Chair, RCOC
About Regional Center of Orange County: Regional Center of Orange County is the private, nonprofit organization contracted by the State of California to coordinate lifelong services and supports for approximately 26,000 Orange County residents with developmental disabilities and their families. The Regional Center is the first stop for those seeking to obtain local services and supports to help them live safely and with dignity in the community. Developmental disabilities include intellectual disabilities, autism, epilepsy and cerebral palsy. Learn more at www.rcocdd.com.
