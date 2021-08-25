Regional Developer Strategy to Fuel National Expansion

HOUSTON, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Daddy's Chicken Shack announced today its plans for a national expansion to bring the best in unique taste, concept, and technology to multi-unit foodservice operators, offering a turn-key program including a Harrison restaurant design, technology-forward applications, comprehensive training program, expansive territories, and marketing tools to build a growing customer base.

Daddy's Chicken Shack Daddy's Chicken Shack Daddy's Flagship Location and Training Center in Houston, Texas

Daddy's menu offers a twist on the classic fried chicken sandwich, chicken & waffles, fries, salads, breakfast choices, and vegan options. The unique taste offers a fusion of American Southern with a hint of Asian, reflecting co-owners and founders, chef Pace Webb from Texas and her entrepreneur husband Chris Georgalas who is half Japanese.

Click here to watch a new video about Daddy's national franchise expansion plans.

"Our brand's story is one of rich history, humble beginnings, and our consistent commitment to simple, high quality ingredients that tastes like a warm hug feels," said Webb.

The original Daddy's was opened in Pasadena, California in only 700 square feet of a historic office building downtown, where sales soared during the pandemic due primarily to its technology-focused approach that allows customers to engage with the brand through multiple channels. Offering customers more than a dozen ways to order for pick-up, dine-in, and delivery, Webb and Georgalas credit a lot of their success to extensive technology that doesn't compromise on quality and flavor, resulting in a growing, loyal customer base.

"It's all about quality, convenience, speed and accuracy -- whether dining in, ordering on the app and picking up, or getting delivery -- we've built our systems to execute the highest quality product no matter how the customer chooses to order," said Georgalas.

The couple started working with Dr. Ben Litalien , CFE from Franchise Well and Daddy's Chief Development Officer and Franchise Architect, to build their franchise strategy including a strategic introduction to an existing client for potential investment. The client, founder and Chairman of RE/MAX, Dave Liniger, was impressed with both the concept as well as the husband and wife team.

"After building one of the largest and most iconic brands in franchising, I looked for a captivating concept to invest in that had the ability to be nationwide in short order. I fell in love with the concept and the founders, and I'm looking forward to building another iconic brand," said Liniger.

Daddy's is building its new flagship location and training facility in the Heights community in Houston, Texas, in a stand-alone high-traffic corner location offered by Braun Enterprises, a full-service commercial real estate company with a focus in Texas.

"We've worked with hundreds of local and national brands and after meeting Chris, we were very excited about the opportunity for Daddy's Chicken to enter the market in one of our projects. With their focus on quality ingredients and consistency, Daddy's will shine in the Heights, and we are pleased to be part of it," said Dan Braun.

Daddy's partnered with global architecture and design firm Harrison to design the Daddy's concept to scale the brand rapidly, incorporating a variety of ordering methods to ensure customer ease and accuracy whether they are ordering online, from a mobile device, or in-person. The new design will feature technical innovations including kiosks for self-ordering, a pickup lane for delivery drivers and customers, and a re-imagined shack-like design without the clutter and archetypal choices.

"Daddy's franchising model offers multi-unit operators the opportunity to take control of their existing markets and plug in a turn-key 'better chicken' offering that is second to none," said Litalien. "Many of the legacy brands and even new entrants to the chicken space don't have the ability to adjust their models to the current technology requirements needed to drive high volume and meet today's customer expectations. So, out of the box, Daddy's will establish itself as a significant player in the marketplace."

Daddy's is unveiling its new design and regional developer offer at the Multi-Unit Franchising Conference in Las Vegas, August 31-September 3, 2021, Booth #206, where Chef Pace will be serving up fresh Daddy's fried chicken sliders during exhibit hours.

About Daddy's Chicken Shack

Daddy's Chicken Shack opened its first doors in Pasadena, California and has been frequented by celebs such as Jay Leno, David Lee Roth, and Terry Crews. Founded by Chef Pace Webb and her husband, Chris Georgalas, they are now launching a national franchise program targeted for multi-unit foodservice operators looking for a "better chicken" concept. For additional information, visit the website or contact [email protected].

About Daddy's Franchising

The Daddy's franchise model is designed for existing multi-unit franchise operators looking for a chicken concept for their portfolio that can take the market head on. We provide a turn-key program with fully-designed prototypical drawings, a learning management system to train your teams and keep them current, generous territories with a marketing playbook to build a loyal customer base, and a menu designed for today's customer. The flagship location and training center is under development in Houston, Texas and will open later this year. To learn more about the concept and the franchise program, visit the website or contact Dr. Ben Litalien at [email protected].

