Regional Director of U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Visits Atlanta for the Celebration Bowl's Coca Cola Fan Experience

Region 4 Director Antrell Tyson will attend the Celebration Bowl to talk about health equity and COVID-19 vaccine access

ATLANTA, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the flu and other seasonal viruses spreading across the state of Georgia, COVID-19 cases are increasing again, possibly putting Georgia on the verge of yet another COVID surge. To make vaccines more accessible this holiday season, the Stay Well HBCU Tour will be bringing COVID vaccines and health resources to the Celebration Bowl's Coca Cola Fan Experience. Region 4 Director for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Antrell Tyson will be in attendance to discuss the importance of health equity and COVID-19 vaccine access.

HHS Region 4 Director Antrell Tyson

This stop, planned just in time for the holiday season, is part of the We Can Do This COVID-19 Public Education Campaign. The campaign is hosting a pop-up vaccination event during fan fest on Friday, December 16 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. and the pre-game tailgate from 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Georgia World Congress Center International Plaza before the football game between Jackson State University and North Carolina Central.

"We want to make sure that we are touching those communities that have not been represented so that they're educated on the updated vaccine," said Tyson. "With people gathering for the holidays, the last thing that you would want to do is to compromise a family member or have someone miss those gatherings because they're sick with COVID. The vaccines are here to help and because they take a few weeks to kick in, we're encouraging people to get vaccinated as soon as they can."

The Celebration Bowl, which showcases the heritage, legacy, pageantry and tradition of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), features the conference champions from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).

The Stay Well Vaccine Events are designed to bring health-related resources to Black communities across the country. The We Can Do This campaign partnered with local health agencies and community-based organizations in select cities to continue to educate Black communities while working to make vaccine resources more accessible. For more information, please visit https://staywellevent.org or stay updated via Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Dena Vang

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (414) 644-0229

SOURCE Antrell Tyson