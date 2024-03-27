Regional Entrepreneurial Conference Focuses On Propelling Women Business Owners Forward

Women Mean Business® Wants WBOs To Grow Their Businesses

CHICAGO, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the 2024 Impact of Woman-Owned Businesses report released this past January, woman owned businesses are increasingly powering the economy representing 39.1% of all businesses – over 14 million – employing 12.2 million workers and generating $2.7 trillion in revenue.

According to the report's data, woman owned businesses are growing at twice the rate of their male counterparts. Not only are their businesses expanding more quickly, women owned businesses are reaching into a wider range of industries too. The National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) Chicago Chapter is one of the region's only membership-based organizations that welcomes all female entrepreneurs from any business size, industry and at any point on their female entrepreneurship journey for the purpose of helping them grow.

Join NAWBO Chicago and women business owners from Chicagoland, Wisconsin and Northwest Indiana for Women Mean Business® – NAWBO Chicago's Regional Entrepreneurial Conference & 41st Annual Fundraiser on Thursday, April 25 from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm at the Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center. This year's theme of "Women Mean Business®" focuses on inspiring female entrepreneurs to make investments in themselves and grow their businesses. The all-day conference will offer 13 sessions on current topics critical to business owners, in-person networking, the Keynote address by Alex Batdorf, awards ceremony and the Chocolate & Cocktail Reception.

"Recent data showcases the profound transformative impact of women business owners across diverse industries, while driving innovation and fostering economic growth," said Cheryl Vargas, NAWBO Chicago President and Creative in Chief of Studio 928 in La Grange. "NAWBO Chicago stands committed to our pledge to empower women entrepreneurs within our region, enabling them to transcend mere operations and pioneer paths for unprecedented growth."

The public is invited to attend. Don't delay – visit nawbo.org/chicago for more information.

2024 Award Recipients:

Member of the Year Award: Melissa McAtee, elbē creative partners & Cathie Van Wert, Double Take Design (Co-Leaders of NAWBO Chicago's Advocacy Committee)

Next Gen Award: Trisha Beltran, JMB Innovative Business Solutions

Visionary Award: Mary Balistreri, MBT More Business Today

Woman Business Owner of the Year Award: Isoken Ogbomo, Complete Health Service

Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award: Lindrea Reynolds, LR Brand Consulting

CONTACT: Cat Donovan, [email protected]

SOURCE National Association of Women Business Owners