Regional 'Fastest-Growing' List Includes Hyperion Bank

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperion Bank is included among the Philadelphia Business Journal's 2020 "Soaring 76" list, ranking the Greater Philadelphia region's fastest-growing businesses. Hyperion came in at #34 on the list of private and public companies, with 39 percent growth over the last three years.

"We are honored to receive this recognition, which is a tribute to our employees, customers, business partners and investors who have helped us achieve this growth," says veteran community banker Charles B. (Charlie) Crawford, Jr., Hyperion's Chairman and CEO.

Charlie Crawford - Hyperion Bank

Crawford notes that Hyperion Bank outperformed the other two banks that qualified for the list. It also is the only Pennsylvania-based bank to make the Soaring 76. Rankings are based on revenue growth over the three-year period, 2017 through 2019.

"Our incredible team of people goes above-and-beyond in the service they provide to our customers every day," he says, "and that's reflected back to us through our customers – the business they do with us, the confidence they have to expand their banking partnerships with us and through the referrals they make."

Louis J. DeCesare, Jr., Hyperion's President & COO, adds, "as has been our stance over the nearly 14 years since we were founded, we are not comfortable to rest on our laurels. Instead, this recognition – in addition to being an opportunity to say 'thank you' to our friends and customers – is a challenge of sorts for us to continue to find better and better ways to leverage technology, first-class service and the best bankers around to bring community banking to the communities we serve."

Hyperion Bank is a full-service community bank, connecting with customers via technology and highly accessible, experienced, enthusiastic bankers who have local decision-making authority. In 2018 Hyperion undertook a significant recapitalization and in 2019 expanded, opening a second location, in Atlanta, Georgia. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Offer of credit is subject to approval. #communitybanking #HyperionBank #FanaticalService #PennsylvaniaBank #PhiladelphiaBank #AtlantaBank #GeorgiaBank #communitybank



Media inquiries:

B. Andrew (Drew) Plant

[email protected]

678-637-5532

SOURCE Hyperion Bank

Related Links

http://www.hyperionbank.com

