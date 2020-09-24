Regional Health Properties Names Ben Waites as Chief Financial Officer

ATLANTA, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE American: RHE) (NYSE American: RHEpA), a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for senior living and long-term care, announced today that accomplished finance executive Ben Waites has joined the company, effective September 8, 2020, as its new Chief Financial Officer and Vice President. In this role, Waites will help lead the company's efforts to drive value through strategic focus, team development, and operational and financial excellence.

Most recently, Mr. Waites spent 10 years as Vice President of Finance and Assistant Treasurer for Cajun Operating Company, Inc., the franchisor and operator of over 1,600 restaurant locations. In this role, he refinanced the organization's debt, realizing more than $8 million in annual interest savings and restructured all bank relationships. He previously spent two years as Chief Accounting Officer of Lavie Healthcare, operator of 125 skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers and 11 years at RARE Hospitality, operator of LongHorn Steakhouse, and The Capital Grille. In these positions, Waites developed and led financial teams that supported their domestic and international growth platforms and was instrumental in a variety of strategic and capital transactions. He also led efforts to significantly reduce costs and improve organizational efficiency. He started his career in public accounting, with positions in both the Entrepreneurial Services Group and Audit department of Ernst & Young. Waites graduated from Harding University, is a Georgia CPA and will report directly to Brent Morrison, Regional Health Properties' Chief Executive Officer and President.

Brent Morrison commented, "Ben's experience, leadership and financial expertise, particularly within the skilled nursing industry, will be a great addition to the company. He has a well-documented history of working with large organizations with multiple locations, bringing financial teams together to maximize resources and drive the business forward."

About Regional Health Properties

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE American: RHE) (NYSE American: RHEpA) is a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for senior living and long-term healthcare through facility lease and sub-lease transactions.

Regional currently owns, leases or manages for third parties 24 facilities (12 of which are owned by Regional, nine of which are leased by Regional and three of which are managed by Regional for third parties).

For more information, visit www.regionalhealthproperties.com.

