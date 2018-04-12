Regional Health Properties Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Year End 2017 Financial Results

News provided by

Regional Health Properties, Inc.

16:05 ET

ATLANTA, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE American: RHE) (NYSE American: RHEpA) a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for senior living and long-term care, today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and year end 2017 financial results on Friday, April 13, 2018 after the market close.

Financial Results Conference Call

Management will discuss the financial results for the fourth quarter and year end of 2017, in a conference call on Monday, April 16, 2018 at 4 p.m. ET.

Conference call information:

  • Date and time: Monday, April 16, 2018 at 4 p.m. ET
  • Dial-in number: 1-800-239-9838 (domestic) or 1-323-794-2551 (international)
  • Please reference confirmation code: 1503425
  • Replay number: Dial 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). Please use passcode 1503425 to access the replay. The replay will be available until April 23, 2018.
  • Webcast link: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=128884

About Regional Health Properties

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE American: RHE) (NYSE American: RHEpA) is the successor to AdCare Health Systems, Inc., and is a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for senior living and long-term healthcare through facility lease and sub-lease transactions. Regional Health Properties currently owns, leases or manages for third parties 30 facilities. For more information, visit www.regionalhealthproperties.com.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regional-health-properties-schedules-conference-call-to-discuss-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-2017-financial-results-300629255.html

SOURCE Regional Health Properties, Inc.

Related Links

http://regionalhealthproperties.com

Also from this source

Mar 28, 2018, 20:29 ET Regional Health Properties Postpones Conference Call to Discuss...

Mar 21, 2018, 08:00 ET Regional Health Properties Announces Settlements of Legacy...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Regional Health Properties Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Year End 2017 Financial Results

News provided by

Regional Health Properties, Inc.

16:05 ET