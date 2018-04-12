ATLANTA, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE American: RHE) (NYSE American: RHEpA) a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for senior living and long-term care, today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and year end 2017 financial results on Friday, April 13, 2018 after the market close.
Financial Results Conference Call
Management will discuss the financial results for the fourth quarter and year end of 2017, in a conference call on Monday, April 16, 2018 at 4 p.m. ET.
Conference call information:
- Date and time: Monday, April 16, 2018 at 4 p.m. ET
- Dial-in number: 1-800-239-9838 (domestic) or 1-323-794-2551 (international)
- Please reference confirmation code: 1503425
- Replay number: Dial 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). Please use passcode 1503425 to access the replay. The replay will be available until April 23, 2018.
- Webcast link: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=128884
About Regional Health Properties
Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE American: RHE) (NYSE American: RHEpA) is the successor to AdCare Health Systems, Inc., and is a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for senior living and long-term healthcare through facility lease and sub-lease transactions. Regional Health Properties currently owns, leases or manages for third parties 30 facilities. For more information, visit www.regionalhealthproperties.com.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regional-health-properties-schedules-conference-call-to-discuss-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-2017-financial-results-300629255.html
SOURCE Regional Health Properties, Inc.
Share this article