Regional Health Properties Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Year End 2017 Financial Results

Management will discuss the financial results for the fourth quarter and year end of 2017, in a conference call on Monday, April 16, 2018 at 4 p.m. ET.

Conference call information:

Date and time: Monday, April 16, 2018 at 4 p.m. ET

at Dial-in number: 1-800-239-9838 (domestic) or 1-323-794-2551 (international)

Please reference confirmation code: 1503425

Replay number: Dial 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). Please use passcode 1503425 to access the replay. The replay will be available until April 23, 2018 .

. Webcast link: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=128884

About Regional Health Properties

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE American: RHE) (NYSE American: RHEpA) is the successor to AdCare Health Systems, Inc., and is a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for senior living and long-term healthcare through facility lease and sub-lease transactions. Regional Health Properties currently owns, leases or manages for third parties 30 facilities. For more information, visit www.regionalhealthproperties.com.

