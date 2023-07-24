Regional Hospitals Choose The Blood Connection as Sole Blood Provider

TBC Prepares to Provide Thousands of Blood Products for Local Patients

AUGUSTA, Ga. and SAVANNAH, Ga. and MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. and CHARLESTON, S.C., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Blood Connection (TBC), an independently managed, non-profit community blood center is announcing a new partnership to serve as the sole blood provider for regional hospitals across Georgia and South Carolina within a large healthcare system. This partnership builds upon existing relationships with these hospitals and makes TBC the sole provider for five more hospitals. TBC was chosen to serve one of the nation's leading providers of healthcare services because of its proven ability to provide a ready and stable blood supply for local hospital partners, even throughout the pandemic. TBC's reliability and consistency helps to ensure a robust healthcare system for trauma victims and the many patients who rely on blood transfusions.

TBC will transition into being the sole blood provider for: Fairview Park Hospital, Doctors Hospital of Augusta, Memorial Health Meadows, Memorial Satilla Health, and Memorial Health University Medical Center. TBC has extended its partnership as the sole provider for Trident Regional Medical Center, Summerville Medical Center, Colleton Medical Center, and Grand Strand Medical Center. Combined, these hospitals treat hundreds of thousands of patients a year.

TBC, formerly known as Carolina-Georgia Blood Center, has served as a non-profit 501(c)(3) community blood center for 60 years. The blood center was originally formed to be a blood provider for small hospitals in Georgia and South Carolina, before it eventually grew to become The Blood Connection. It is now the primary blood provider for more than 120 hospitals in South Carolina, North Carolina, and parts of Georgia. TBC currently operates 15 blood donation centers, along with 50 bloodmobile units to collect around 1,000 blood donations per day. With this new partnership, local blood donors can feel confident knowing their donations are helping their community.

"The Blood Connection is proud to serve these hospital partners to ensure there are enough blood products for every patient in need," said President & CEO of the Blood Connection, Delisa English. "Since there is no substitute for blood, we are reliant on community blood donors and the many organizations who also support the local blood supply by sponsoring blood drives. Blood donations truly save lives."

This announcement comes during a critical time for TBC. Post-COVID, the organization has seen historically low donor turnout, which has impacted the local blood supply. Despite the local and national blood shortages, TBC has proven to be a reliable and dedicated partner for local hospitals – committing itself to ensuring blood products are readily available through volunteer blood donors.

Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs a blood transfusion while only three percent of the eligible population donates. 4.5 million Americans will be impacted by a blood donation every year. Surgery patients, accident victims, patients with cancer and newborn babies all rely on the local blood supply. Although TBC is responsible for keeping the blood supply stable, it cannot replicate blood; it must be donated. TBC urges the community to donate blood to ensure that hospitals' needs are uninterrupted. It's neighbors like these who are impacted by blood donors.

About The Blood Connection

Founded in Greenville, SC, The Blood Connection has been committed to saving lives since 1962. TBC is an independently managed, not-for-profit, community blood center that provides blood products to around 120 hospitals within Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina. Recognized by the U.S. Congress for its dedication to disaster preparedness and the community, TBC works diligently to collect blood from volunteer donors to meet the ever-increasing demand. By keeping collections local, TBC serves hundreds of thousands of patients a year in its communities. TBC is licensed and regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For more information, visit thebloodconnection.org.

