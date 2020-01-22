Regional Medical Group and Onyx Imaging Hosted a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Personal Injury Networking Event in Dalton, GA

ATLANTA, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Regional Medical Group and Onyx Imaging are expanding. A new medical facility opened in the Dalton area. Patients can now visit the new medical facility at 1503 Professional Ct. Dalton, GA 30720 since Thursday, January 16, 2020.

In celebration, they hosted a two-part event, including a private ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by a Personal Injury Networking Event. The private ribbon-cutting ceremony was exclusive to family and friends of the staff and VIP city dignitaries only and was held at the new medical facility, and begun at 4 P.M. Special appearances were made, like by Mayor Pennington of Dalton, Georgia, and local influencers.

The Personal Injury Networking Event followed shortly after starting at 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. on Thursday, January 16th at The Trevitt Hall located at 111 N Hamilton St. Dalton, GA 30720. The event was free of charge; only an RSVP was required for entrance with the number of guests that will be attending.

Guests also enjoyed complimentary food, drinks, entertainment, and more. The event was an opportunity for industry specialists to network with leaders in their field. Moreover, attendees were encouraged to approach attending professionals with questions related to their field and to network.

About RMG

Regional Medical Group (RMG) is a team of highly qualified accident doctors and medical staff who have teamed up with an extensive network of chiropractors that specialize in the treatment and care of patients who have been injured in any form of automobile accident, motorcycle accident, semi- truck accident, Uber auto accident, Lyft auto accident, slip-and-fall, or other work-related accidents. Regional Medical Group helps patients focus on injury treatment without the stress of how to pay for it.

For more information, visit RegionalMedicalGroup.com.

Injured patients can book their appointment using the newly updated appointment system on https://regionalmedicalgroup.com/contact

