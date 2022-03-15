Regional Medical Imaging Delivers Superior Patient Experience from Royal Health, Inc.

FLINT, Mich., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Regional Medical Imaging (RMI) in Michigan has leveraged Royal's patient experience suite of contactless workflows and payments solutions to ensure that patients can get the quality care they deserve while minimizing community health risks. By adding Royal Kiosks™ for Patients and Techs, Royal Patient Portal®, Document Management, and Royal Business Intelligence with their existing Royal Alerts® and RoyalPay®, RMI patients can now complete all registration paperwork from the comfort of their own home, are provided with highly accurate estimates of their out-of-pocket expenses, and are able to pay prior to their visit. Using automated alerts, patients can confirm their appointment date, alert the reception staff when they have arrived for their exam, and check-in via any personal mobile device. The technology can automatically notify patients when it is time for their exam, minimizing contact with other patients and front office staff. Patients are provided with safe and consistent experience across all nine RMI locations.

Straight through processing (STP) in healthcare is enabled when clients switch their entire patient engagement workflow over to the Royal platform. Patients and RMI staff now have access to automated authorization determination and estimates, creating price transparency earlier in the process. The solution promotes real-time clinical screening of a patient's order and scheduling information, and delivers access to test results and images in an unparalleled single patient experience platform.

"Royal was instrumental in helping us solve the problems created by rising deductibles and co-pays. We can now easily notify patients in advance how much they are going to owe. Armed with this information, our patients can take control of their health care decisions. Not only from a financial perspective but convenience as well. They can pre-register in advance and have virtually immediate access to their medical records," says Carrie Berlin – COO Regional Medical Imaging.

"Royal's patient and provider experience suites, together, create a unparallel self-servicing healthcare workflow that drives Regional Medical Imaging's patients through the encounter with the highest clinical quality and in the least waste way; we enable healthcare to realize the value of straight through processing. Automated self-service processing is the Royal vision for end-to-end healthcare workflows," says Peter Nassif, CEO Royal Solutions Group, LLC. "After witnessing its power at RMI, where Royal replaced a less robust digital check-in solution, we learn again that Royal delivers a pinnacle of consumer engagement in radiology, and that we must forge ahead to enable healthcare-STP to all clinics globally."

About Regional Medical Imaging, Michigan

Regional Medical Imaging (RMI) is Michigan's largest outpatient imaging organization with two centers in Flint, and centers in Fenton, Grand Blanc, Davison, Lapeer, Novi, Royal Oak, and Southgate. Founded in 1985, RMI is committed to personal attention and respect for patients in a convenient, clean, comfortable setting. The motto, "Our family taking care of your family" is the core philosophy of RMI. The company, nationally recognized for excellence, strives to lead and innovate in the field of diagnostic and interventional radiology. To learn more about this unique company visit www.rmipc.net.

About Royal Solutions Group, New York

Royal, headquartered in White Plains, NY, is a leading provider of software and services to the health care industry. Together with its software firm, Royal Health, Inc., its payments firm, RoyalPay, Inc., and its call-center firm, Royal Concierge, Inc. Royal delivers a seamless suite of software and services that is focused on patient, provider, and operational workflows, optimizing engagement in all areas of a patient exam life cycle.

Visit www.royalsolutionsgroup.com

