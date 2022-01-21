Regional School Choice Fair Wants Families to Have More Learning Options, Less Stress

TOLEDO, Ohio, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fourth annual School Choice Week Fair for metro Toledo families will return next week, bringing hundreds of parents information and encouragement in their school searches.

The free fair, hosted by the Northwest Ohio Scholarship Fund, will take place Saturday, Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Franciscan Center, located on the Lourdes University campus at 6832 Convent Blvd. Representatives from 30 K-8 learning options – including traditional public schools, public charter schools, private schools, and homeschooling organizations – will be present to share information with families and answer questions.

Families will also have the opportunity to learn about scholarship options for private education, including the EdChoice Scholarship Program and the Northwest Ohio Scholarship Fund. More than 450 community members are expected to attend.

This school fair is planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week Jan. 23-29, 2022, which will feature more than 26,000 school choice events across all 50 states. More than two dozen multi-school fairs will take place in cities across America during the Week, including in Las Vegas, Colorado Springs, and Jersey City.

"National School Choice Week is a perfect time for the Northwest Ohio Scholarship Fund to present its fourth annual K-8 school choice fair," said Megan Salameh, program coordinator at the Northwest Ohio Scholarship Fund. "Northwest Ohio families have lots of choices and the fair enables them to see and hear from the different types of schools and schooling in their area. They will also have an opportunity to learn about the different scholarships available too."

The Northwest Ohio Scholarship Fund is committed to offering educational choices to low-income families through privately funded scholarships.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

