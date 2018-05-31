Regional Transit Service in Rochester, N.Y. Deploys Conduent Transportation's New Fleet Management Technology

Conduent Transportation has a long-standing relationship with RTS and installed the original computer-aided dispatch/automatic vehicle location (CAD/AVL) system in 2001. The system connects vehicles to back-office scheduling and dispatching software, allowing transit operations to run smoothly.

As the current system reached the end of its useful life, RTS looked to Conduent for next steps. Rather than replacing the system outright, Conduent proposed an upgrade to the existing CAD/AVL system, including replacing aging hardware and updating software. Following a successful pilot, RTS and Conduent reached an agreement to proceed with the full fleet implementation, which will extend the system's lifespan and save RTS approximately $8.5 million.

"Our partnership with Conduent has been an important component of our efforts to provide safe, reliable and convenient public transportation that people can build their lives around," said Bill Carpenter, CEO, Regional Transit Service. "By continuing that partnership and upgrading our CAD/AVL system we will save money for taxpayers, help employees improve the products and service we provide, and make it easier for customers to enjoy the ride."

The upgrade includes the Conduent Fleet Management System and Service, which consolidates and simplifies vehicle operations, allowing more integration, expandability and connectivity with communications on the bus and across the entire system.

The integrated onboard vehicle processor is a durable open platform designed for the public transit industry. It provides the computing power needed to receive various data streams on vehicle performance and deliver them to a dashboard monitored in real-time by dispatchers, drivers, mechanics and supervisors.

For example, RTS supervisors will have immediate access to data for buses on the road. This way, if there is an incident with a bus, like an accident or breakdown, supervisors can respond quicker, helping ensure overall on-time performance.

"Upgrading RTS' transportation system will also give customers more options when planning routes via a highly accurate GPS system they can access through the RTS "Where's My Bus?" app and website," said Don Hubicki, general manager, Conduent, Transportation. "By knowing in advance about roadway restrictions or delays, riders can make instant travel decisions to ensure they get where they need to be on time."

A total of 214 buses will be upgraded with these and other new features throughout spring and summer 2018. Other key system upgrades include:

Conduent's enhanced vehicle inspection tool, which allows RTS operators to easily and efficiently record bus inspection results at the start and end of their shifts to enhance safety and optimize maintenance activities.

Improved mapping features to give dispatchers greater visibility and control of operations.

Enhanced detour management features, enabling RTS to quickly and efficiently notify drivers and passengers of route changes.

Conduent Transportation is a leading provider of advanced parking management and other mobility solutions, including electronic toll collection, transit and public transport, and safety, that offer automated, analytics-based, personalized services for government agencies and their constituents. The company has been helping transportation clients in more than 27 countries for more than 40 years.

Click to Tweet

LinkedIn

About Conduent

Conduent is the world's largest provider of diversified business services with leading capabilities in transaction processing, automation and analytics. The company's global workforce is dedicated to helping its large and diverse client base deliver quality services to the people they serve. These clients include a majority of the Fortune 100 companies and more than 500 government entities.

Conduent's differentiated offerings touch millions of lives every day, including two-thirds of all insured patients in the U.S. and nearly nine million people who travel through toll systems daily. Whether it's digital payments, claims processing, benefit administration, automated tolling, customer care or distributed learning – Conduent manages and modernizes these interactions to create value for both its clients and their constituents. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit www.news.conduent.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/Conduent, http://www.linkedin.com/company/conduent or http://www.facebook.com/Conduent.

Conduent is a trademark of Conduent Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regional-transit-service-in-rochester-ny-deploys-conduent-transportations-new-fleet-management-technology-300657061.html

SOURCE Conduent Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.conduent.com

