Regional Union Selects Dario's Cardiometabolic Solution for Diabetes, Hypertension, Weight Management and GLP-1 Support

Dario's integrated solution to support improved whole health gains traction in public and labor market

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) ("Dario" or the "Company"), a leader in the global digital health market, announced today a new contract to provide its cardiometabolic solution to a regional union (the "Union"), expected to begin in the first quarter of 2024.

The Union, representing food industry workers, selected Dario to deliver integrated support for employees living with diabetes, pre-diabetes and weight management needs along with special support for those taking a GLP-1, or anti-obesity medication. The Union joins a growing set of public and labor clients using Dario's solution to provide highly personalized chronic condition management solutions to their members. Dario's unique approach is proven to engage employees in healthier behaviors over time, including successful deployments in non-office environments where unions are more prevalent, providing the long-term results clients require.

"We believe that this new contract is an early indicator of the strong start Dario is enjoying in 2024 as we see growing demand coupled with the launch of Aetna and several previously contracted employers in the first quarter of 2024. We've proven our ability to deliver results with multiple labor organizations across a variety of industries, and we are excited to welcome this customer to our platform and start delivering on the promise," said Rick Anderson, President of Dario.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading digital health company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric, multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform. Dario's platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain and behavioral health.

Dario's user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for their health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention and results and making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user-rated solutions globally to health plans and other payers, self-insured employers, providers of care and consumers. To learn more about Dario and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the expected timing of the launch of the Union solution, its belief that the new contract is an early indicator of the strong start it is enjoying in 2024, and the benefits that may be realized by members using Dario's solutions. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™ as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

