Region's Largest Office Interior Solutions Company Names New Leadership Team

Industry veteran Marci Auston brings more than three decades of built environment experience to leadership of Slate, part of the Elements brand

DENVER, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Slate, the largest office interior solutions company in the region and a studio within the Elements brand family, today announced a new leadership structure with industry veteran Marci Auston at the helm. As head of Slate and part of the Elements ownership team, Auston is responsible for supporting the company's mission of providing future-focused workplace solutions that engage people and empower organizations.

"Marci has built her entire career demonstrating the power of place, and I am confident that she and the leadership team at Slate will continue pushing us to elevate our client experience and deliver workplace experiences that inspire," said Traci Lounsbury, CEO of Elements. "The expertise derived from each member of Slate's leadership team allows us to offer unparalleled creative approaches to help our customers reimagine the future of work across a variety of industries."

Slate is the result of the 2022 merger of Elements and OfficeScapes, two powerhouse furniture dealerships in the region. Auston, formerly the principal of OfficeScapes, assumed the role of president following the merger. In this capacity, she succeeded Bob Deibel and is now leading Slate into the future as an integral part of the newly merged entity. With over 30 years of experience in the commercial furnishings industry, Auston brings valuable expertise to her new position.

"Marci has been an invaluable partner and collaborator throughout her entire career at OfficeScapes," said Bob Deibel, former president of OfficeScapes. "Her forward vision always helped us deliver industry-leading innovation and value to our clients. She is exactly the right resource to lead Slate successfully into the future."

Under the new leadership structure, Auston has been named president along with her team consisting of Pauline Bargell, vice president of sales, Jenna Brovsky, vice president of sales, Jennifer Richards, vice president of client services, Christina Lovato, vice president of project operations, Darin Corrie, vice president of warehouse operations and Lisa Blackman, vice president of design. As a holistic entity, the leadership team will continue helping customers navigate their needs within the built environment with multiple products and services, from furniture to design. The new Slate leadership team reinforces the company's strength as one of the region's largest woman-owned businesses.

Auston brings a wealth of experience creating high-performing workplaces that people want to come to every day. Over three decades with OfficeScapes (now Slate), Auston earned a reputation for empowering clients to create true connections to their workplace by creating commute-worthy workplaces with a focus on human-centric design. An active volunteer in both community service and business arenas of the Denver community, she is a graduate of the prestigious Leadership Denver program and is currently on the Downtown Denver Partnership's Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility Committee. She holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science from Metropolitan State University.

Under Auston's leadership this year, Slate is expanding its commitment to the employee and client experience with exciting new business and service ventures that will be announced later this year.

About Slate

Slate is the region's largest office interior solutions company, dedicated to providing future-focused workplace solutions that engage people and empower organizations. With unwavering dedication to creating inspiring spaces that go far beyond the office, spanning hospitality, healthcare, education, and biosciences. Slate is poised to redefine the way all businesses envision and create their environments. The comprehensive interior solutions company will be structured with Elements as the parent company and five studios under the umbrella.

About Elements

Elements is a recognized leader in next-generation commercial interiors, completing major projects for Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 clients, as well as small businesses. The studios of Elements, through a human-centered approach, bring storytelling to the built environment through thoughtful design, consulting, furnishings, and construction because people need inspirational places to be their best. This holistic approach to the built environment creates a seamless experience and exceptional results for customers. For more information about Elements and its services throughout Colorado and Wyoming, visit https://www.elementsofplace.com/.

