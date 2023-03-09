Regis Names Division of Professional Studies in Honor of Benefactor Theresa "Terry" Audette Wood Lavine '53

Wood Lavine was University's First Fulbright Scholar

WESTON, Mass., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regis College has named the university's new Division of Professional Studies after a dedicated alumna and lifelong Regis supporter Theresa "Terry" Audette Wood Lavine '53. The Theresa Wood Lavine Division of Professional Studies launched with ten microcredentialing programs that directly address workforce and labor shortages in the health care sector. Additional programs in software development, data science, and cybersecurity were launched last month.

Wood Lavine's lifetime giving to Regis totaled $1.7 million, including a realized bequest intention of $1.5 million following her passing in 2021. She was Regis' first Fulbright Scholar, traveling to Germany to participate in the international exchange program. In the Fall 2014 issue of Regis Today, Wood Lavine said "the Fulbright and Regis opened my eyes to the world"—and she credited her experience abroad with helping to launch a successful, 30-year career as a global consultant. Her work included negotiation, business development, and liaison for Mobil Corporation and other major international organizations primarily in Africa and the Middle East.

"Terry was an extraordinary woman, a force to be reckoned with, and she truly loved her alma mater," said Regis President Antoinette M. Hays, PhD, RN. "Her generosity to Regis will make an incredible difference for decades to come and I am honored that her name and legacy will forever be a part of Regis College. As the namesake of our new Division of Professional Studies, Terry's name will inspire those seeking to enhance their career opportunities or complete their undergraduate degree programs."

Wood Lavine's cousin, Christopher Moore, spoke on behalf of several family members after the division was officially dedicated in her name.

"Terry had a quiet, intellectual confidence about herself, in a very humble way, and it really allowed her to accomplish so many things in her life," said Moore. "We are very proud of Terry's accomplishments, we're very proud of her generosity, and we are pleased that this division has been associated with her and that her legacy will live on and that she will be able to give back for generations. We look forward to hearing wonderful things from Regis and its graduates."

The Wood Lavine Division of Professional Studies provides students with the capabilities and skills required to fill in-demand job vacancies across the region's health care and information technology (IT) sectors.

"For nearly 100 years, Regis College has been proud to meet the needs of the times by offering innovative learning opportunities to traditional undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral students as well as those who began a degree program, but did not finish," said Hays. "The new Wood Lavine Division of Professional Studies reinforces our commitment to providing pathways for upward social mobility and addressing critical workforce development needs in New England and beyond."

The United States Bureau for Labor Statistics (BLS) estimates that over 176,000 workers have left the healthcare industry since the COVID-19 pandemic began in February 2020. Regis' new programs intend to help alleviate this crisis by directly working with industry partners on initiatives that drive talent acquisition, skills growth, employee retention, and upward mobility.

David Rudder, PhD, the university's inaugural Dean of Professional Studies, started in his role in January. "I am happy to be working with Regis faculty, students, and industry partners to create academic programs that are rigorous, accessible, and meet the needs of the community and the workforce," said Rudder. "I'm honored to lead a division named after a successful global leader in her field."

Regis College's new certificate programs are open for enrollment now and offer training in high demand health care and IT disciplines.

Health care certificates offered:

Allied Health Professional

EKG Technician

Health Unit Coordinator

Healthcare IT Technician

Medical Assistant

Patient Care Technician

Phlebotomy Technician

Pharmacy Technician

Physical Therapy Aide

Sterile Processing Technician

Information Technology certificates offered:

Cybersecurity Professional

Data Science Career

Software Developer Career

About Regis

Regis College is a coed, Catholic university 12 miles west of Boston in Weston, Mass. With over 3,600 undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral students enrolled on campus and in fully online graduate programs, Regis provides an academically rigorous education within the schools of nursing, arts and sciences, business and communication, and health sciences. The Young School of Nursing at Regis has consistently been recognized by the National League of Nursing as a Center of Excellence in Nursing Education. In line with Regis' mission of providing innovative, industry-focused learning opportunities, the university offers academic partnerships with hospitals and local employers, a clinical dental center in Waltham, Mass., and bachelor's completion and accelerated nursing programs at its campus in Lawrence, Mass. The university's 20 NCAA Division III athletic teams compete within the Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC). Inspired by the social justice values of its founders, the Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston, Regis engages with service initiatives within the local community and around the world. Visit regiscollege.edu to learn more.

