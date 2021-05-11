Register at No Cost for IIoT World's Smart Cities Day, Save $249 This Week

CLEVELAND, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IIoT World offers free tickets to all attendees at Smart Cities Day until May 14, 2021. The online event brings together attendees from technology analysts to researchers and C-level experts to share insights through live sessions on some of the most concerning issues cities are facing today.

Digital technologies will play a huge role in improving urban services. According to World Engineering Day & KPMG:

In Boston , sensors monitor energy usage across 350 facilities.

, sensors monitor energy usage across 350 facilities. In Philadelphia , 500 solar trash compactors save the city $1M annually in OpEx.

, 500 solar trash compactors save the city annually in OpEx. In Chicago , smart meters have reduced energy consumption by 10-15%.

At the same time, there is a pressing need for improvements in many sectors:

Cities in low-income countries have waste collection rates around 45%.

Peak hour travel times > 200 hours a year in large cities due to congestion.

Join the Smart Cities Day event to find out how technology can solve some of these issues. A former White House fellow and US representative to the UN ISO Smart and Sustainable Cities Project will explain what to avoid and how to choose between different solutions when planning a smart city project, including what questions to ask and how to measure results.

Other topics include: Urban Mobility, The Role of AI/ML in City Operations, Smart Buildings, Sustainability, ROI for Smart Infrastructure, and Energy Efficiency.

"At IIoT World's Smart Cities Day, leaders in technologies designed to help cities operate more efficiently will share their best practices, common pitfalls, and guidance for implementation," said Lucian Fogoros, Co-Founder, IIoT-World. "Our content is designed for both the private sector and government, city, municipality and public sector leaders interested in smart city technologies."

Register here at no cost until May 14 (saving $249). Also, you can apply as a speaker or sponsor at this link. More details about the event at https://cities.iiotday.com.

About IIoT World

IIoT World is a digital media outlet and the leading authority on Industrial IoT with a global community and ecosystem of 279 000+ decision-makers and 550+ content contributors. IIoT World curates a series of virtual events focused on Manufacturing, Smart Cities, Energy, and ICS Cybersecurity held throughout the year. To learn more, visit https://iiot-world.com/about-us/ and iiotday.com.

SOURCE IIoT World

Related Links

https://www.iiot-world.com

