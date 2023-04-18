Register for Stark & Stark's RIA Compliance and Legal Strategies Conference

Learn How to Navigate Today's Ever-Changing Regulations

WAYNE, Pa., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stark & Stark, a premier law firm specializing in investment advisory services, has opened registration for its upcoming RIA Compliance and Legal Strategies Conference. The event will take place on June 1, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at The Radnor Hotel in Wayne, PA (approximately 20 minutes from PHL), promising an enriching educational experience for registered investment advisers and the potential for attendees to earn 5 CE credits. The educational seminars will be followed by networking and cocktails from 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Stark & Stark invites all registered investment advisers to secure their spot at this highly anticipated event by registering today.

The RIA Compliance and Legal Strategies Conference aims to deliver cutting-edge knowledge and best practices for navigating today's regulatory and compliance-related issues. This one-of-a-kind gathering will be a goldmine of information for registered investment advisers, equipping them with the tools they need to help their clients' portfolios while staying compliant with ever-changing regulations.

Conference attendees will have the opportunity to participate in engaging discussions, seminars, and networking that address the most pressing issues and trends affecting registered investment advisers today. Some of the topics covered will include:

How to successfully navigate a regulatory exam

The importance of full disclosure

Navigating the new Marketing Rule

Implementing an effective client texting policy

The pending U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) retrospective

Defending an arbitration/litigation claim

Employment/restrictive covenant issues

Industry M&A discussion (doing it right)

Crypto and ESG

The event will feature a stellar lineup of speakers from the Stark & Stark firm, who have a wealth of experience in the world of investment advisory services.

Stephen Galletto, Esq., speaker and Shareholder at Stark & Stark, says about the event, "Stark & Stark is committed to fostering the growth and development of the investment advisory community, and the RIA Compliance and Legal Strategies Conference serves as a testament to that mission."

To learn more about the event and to register, please visit https://www.stark-stark.com/legalstark/ria-conference-registration/ .

About Stark & Stark:

Boasting one of the oldest law practices in New Jersey, Stark & Stark offers a full range of legal services for businesses and individuals. With a focus on national investment management and securities, Stark & Stark attorneys provide advice and counsel to investment professionals on investment adviser regulations, security arbitration, litigation and enforcement, broker-dealer regulations, investment company and hedge funds, investment banking and venture capital, and corporate governance. To learn more about Stark & Stark, visit https://www.stark-stark.com/ .

