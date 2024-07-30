Register Now for Early Bird Pricing at IEEE Quantum Week 2024 in Montréal

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The IEEE International Conference on Quantum Computing and Engineering , known as IEEE Quantum Week, bridges the gap between the science of quantum computing and the growing industry surrounding it. This year's event takes place 15-20 September 2024 in Montréal, Québec, Canada.

IEEE Quantum Week — the IEEE International Conference on Quantum Computing and Engineering (QCE) — is bridging the gap between the science of quantum computing and the development of an industry surrounding it.

Connect with the global quantum community at IEEE Quantum Week. A multidisciplinary quantum computing and engineering event that combines a dynamic conference program with a growing exhibit hall, IEEE Quantum Week delivers frameworks for discussing challenges and opportunities. Attend and meet with quantum researchers, scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs, developers, students, practitioners, educators, programmers, and newcomers from every segment of the field.

IEEE Quantum Week features an Outstanding Program in Quantum Computing and Engineering:

9 World-class Keynote Speakers

35 Workforce-Building Tutorials

36 Community-Building Workshops

222 Technical Papers

15 Stimulating Panels

130+ Innovative Posters

80+ Exhibitors, Sponsors and Supporters

Career Fair for Employers and Job Seekers

Student Mentorship Program

Birds-of-a-Feather Sessions

Networking Events

"Join us at IEEE Quantum Week 2024 in Montréal and dive into the thrilling advancements of quantum computing and engineering. This year, we're excited to introduce a new quantum photonics and machine learning tracks and an expanded exhibit hall, showcasing the cutting-edge developments and future possibilities in the field. Discover how quantum technology is not just pushing the limits of computation but also transforming a wide array of industries and shaping the future."

― Candy Culhane, General Chair, IEEE Quantum Week 2024.

Explore the research, solutions, and connections essential for achieving your research, partnership, and business goals at IEEE Quantum Week.

IEEE Quantum Week 2024 is financially co-sponsored by the IEEE Computer Society (CS), IEEE Communications Society (ComSoc), IEEE Council of Superconductivity (CSC), and IEEE Photonics Society as well as technically co-sponsored by IEEE Technology & Engineering Management Society (TEMS), IEEE Electronics Packaging Society (EPS), IEEE Signal Processing Society (SPS), IEEE Electron Devices Society (EDS), IEEE Consumer Technology Society (CTSoc), and IEEE Power & Energy Society (PES).

