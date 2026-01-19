Register Now for HOTEL & SHOP PLUS 2026 in Shanghai.

SHANGHAI, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotel & Shop Plus (HSP), Asia's leading trade fair for the hospitality and commercial space industry, will return to the Shanghai New International Expo Center from March 31 to April 3, 2026. Organized by IM Sinoexpo, the 2026 edition promises to be the most comprehensive and forward-looking event to date, bringing together global brands, industry leaders, and professional buyers under one roof.

A One-Stop Sourcing Hub for Hospitality and Commercial Professionals

Hotel & Shop Plus 2026 will feature over 2,200 exhibitors across 220,000+ square meters of exhibition space, showcasing the latest innovations in hotel supplies, smart technologies, building materials, cleaning solutions, lighting, and commercial design. The event is expected to attract 130,000+ professional visitors from across China and around the world, offering unparalleled networking and procurement opportunities.

Key Exhibition Halls and Highlights:

Hall E – Focused on architectural decoration, smart hotels, lighting, and intelligent control systems. Expect to see cutting-edge solutions in AI-powered room management, sustainable materials, and immersive lighting design.

Hall W – A premier showcase for hotel supplies and textiles, featuring global brands in linens, amenities, and guestroom products that enhance comfort and elevate brand experience.

Hall N1–N4 – Dedicated to cleaning technology, environmental sanitation, and smart hygiene solutions. This zone will present the latest in robotic cleaning, eco-friendly chemicals, and laundry systems tailored for hotels, malls, and public facilities.

Hall N5 – The Intelligent Shading and Smart Home Zone, highlighting innovations in smart windows, sun-shading systems, and energy-efficient building technologies.

New for 2026: Expanded Focus on Sustainability, Smart Integration, and Experience Design

In response to evolving market demands, HSP 2026 will introduce new themed zones including:

Sustainable Hospitality Solutions Pavilion – Showcasing eco-friendly materials, low-carbon technologies, and green certification services.

Smart Retail & Future Office Expo – Exploring the integration of IoT, AI, and digital signage in commercial environments.

Non-Standard Accommodation & Lifestyle Experience Zone – Catering to the rising trend of boutique hotels, homestays, and immersive lodging experiences.

80+ Forums and On-Site Events

The 2026 edition will host over 80 industry forums, design competitions, and networking events, including:

Design Week Shanghai – A celebration of innovation in hospitality and retail design.

Hotel Culture Week – Exploring brand storytelling, service excellence, and cultural integration.

The Charm of Light – A lighting design showcase and conference for architects and interior designers.

Shop Plus & Future Office Conference – Addressing trends in workspace design, smart buildings, and hybrid work models.

Join Us in Shanghai – Register Now for Free Entry

Hotel & Shop Plus 2026 is set to open a new chapter in hospitality and commercial space innovation. Whether you are a hotelier, developer, designer, or procurement professional, this is the must-attend event of the year.

[https://reg.hdeexpo.com/?utm_source=PRNewswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=HSP2026]

Explore more, visit our website: https://www.expohsp.com/?lang=en

CONTACT:

Caroline Cao

[email protected]

SOURCE IM Sinoexpo