Register Now for the 2023 Annual Mediterranean Business Aviation (MBA) Conference (Athens, Greece - December 1, 2023)

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "12th Annual MBA Mediterranean Business Aviation" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 12th Annual MBA will provide the platform for manufacturers and operators as well as any organisation interested in this exciting marketplace, to explore all aspects affecting the future of this industry.

It is a unique opportunity to debate the future of business aviation, learn about the latest developments, explore the regional air taxi market, discuss different business models, learn about the regional infrastructure developments, and listen to leading experts in the Mediterranean.

Speakers

  • Derek Bloom, Partner, Atlantic Aviation Legal Services
  • Freshta Farzam, CEO & Founder, LYTE Aviation
  • Prof. Dr Triant Flouris, VP - Academic Affairs, Metropolitan College
  • Anthony Frances, Senior Counsel, Gateley
  • Nick Godwin, Director, NSGAero
  • Joachim Kabamba, President, Kabamba Aerospace
  • Soha Lupescu, Aviation Researcher, SAF & Hydrogen-Electric Powertrain, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
  • Rachel McKay, Aircraft Expert Witness, KAYWAY.AERO & President, German Aviation Expert Association (GAEA / VdL)
  • Ioanna Papadopoulou, Director, Communications & Marketing, Athens International Airport
  • Prof. Dr Andreas Papatheodorou, Professor/Director, University of the Aegean & Member of the Executive Board, Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority
  • Thanos Pascalis, Chief Development Officer, Marathon Airlines
  • Alexandros Tsaktanis, Managing Director, Global Aviation

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/db5elo

