Register Now for the 22nd Annual California Family Law Year in Review

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 27, 2025/PRNewswire/ -- Registration is now open for the preeminent annual event in California family law.

Now powered by CEB, the 22nd annual Family Law Year in Review will continue its decades-long tradition of delivering the most authoritative, engaging, and practical update on the practice of family law in California.

As always, Garrett Dailey will lead the program and will be joined by Judge Mark Juhas and Jillian Duggan-Herd. Together, they will deliver a comprehensive review of the past year's most significant California family law cases, statutes, and rule changes.

The full one-day course is available on January 30, 31 or February 6. Attendees will only need to sign up for one of those days.

Participants can anticipate a fast-paced presentation and discussion that provides clear explanations, strategic considerations, and real-world application tips relating to the latest developments in California family law.

6.5 hours of MCLE and LSCLE credit in Family Law are available to attendees.

How to Attend

Participants have two ticketing options for the 2026 event. They may purchase an event-only ticket or sign up through CEB CLEPassport™. CLEPassport holders will receive access to any of the three webinar dates, on-demand replay, and unlimited access to over 900 California-specific MCLE programs, including more than 80 family law programs.

Save 10% on an individual CLEPassport with code famlaw2025 when purchased by December 1. Firm discounts are also available for the CLEPassport. Contact CEB Customer Support for firm pricing and discounts. Event-only tickets are not eligible for firm pricing or discounts.

More information is available on the event's website .

Speaker information

Garrett Dailey is Editor Emeritus at CEB. He was the CEO and publisher of Attorney's BriefCase and produced the first Family Law Year in Review over 20 years ago. He is a California Certified Family Law Specialist focusing on appellate issues and consultations, recognized nationally for his significant contributions to the legal field.

Judge Mark A. Juhas sits in a general family law assignment on the Los Angeles Superior Court. He is the immediate past chair of the California Commission on Access to Justice. For the California Judicial Council, he has been on the CJER Governing Committee and a past Co-chair of the Family and Juvenile Advisory Committee; he was a member of the Elkins Family Law Task Force, Elkins Family Law Implementation Task Force, and Self-Represented Litigant Task Force.

Jillian Duggan-Herd is a partner at Cage & Miles, LLP in San Diego, and a Certified Family Law Specialist with over 15 years of experience in complex family law litigation. Known for mentoring new attorneys and developing continuing legal education programs, Jillian combines her deep legal experience with innovative approaches to modern litigation practice.

About CEB

CEB is the leading source of California-specific legal research, practical guidance and continuing education, trusted by legal professionals for over 75 years. Our comprehensive content and analysis, developed in collaboration with California's top judges and practicing attorneys, empower law firms, government agencies and companies of all sizes to navigate the complexities of California law with accuracy and confidence. From authoritative research tools and practical workflows to daily news updates and expert insights, CEB provides the solutions that legal teams need to deliver superior client outcomes and respond proactively to the state's evolving legal landscape. For more information, please visit ceb.com .

