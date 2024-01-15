Register Now for the 4 Day Process Instrumentation & Control Methods Course: Fundamentals of Process Measurement and Fluid Dynamics (Dubai, United Arab Emirates - January 29, 2024 February 1, 2024)

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Process Instrumentation & Control Methods" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course starts with an introduction of Process Measurements systems and basic Fluid Dynamics which is indispensable for the following subjects that are directly related to all types of Field Instrumentation as they are the base for reliable Process Control.

Principles and several methods of Process Control will be discussed comprehensively. Methods to determine the response of typical type of Processes are the base for correct controller tuning. Selection of the correct type control valve and optimal tuning method is critical for efficient and safe Process Control.

The Process industry often indicates that the fluid control valve is responsible for 60 to 70 percent of poor functioning control systems mainly as a result of poor selection which can be related to a lack of understanding of the principles of the valve operation and selection of the correct characteristic. The problems are not limited to the valve itself but are also associated to the combination of the valve actuator, signal converter and positioner.

This training program provides an insight into the applied types of valves and actuators and guidance to ensure the optimum valve selection and operation. As indicated earlier, the field Instruments should be reliable to obtain a reliable measurement input for the Process Controller and so the properties, advantages and disadvantages for Flow, Level, Pressure and Temperature instruments are an essential part of this course.

Applied Accuracy Terminology is also an important subject as required to make justifiable comparisons between the different types of measuring devices.

Who Should Attend:

This course is intended for all who are interested in or involved with Process Instrumentation and Control and like to obtain knowledge for a better understanding and so also to be able to operate and maintain process equipment competently and efficiently.

This course is not limited to those involved with it in their daily job like process technologists, instrumentation supervisors and technicians, control system engineers, process operators, electrical engineers and supervisors, but also to those involved in the design, implementation and maintenance of industrial control systems.

Learning Objectives

Understand and discuss the several measurement principles of Process Measuring Instruments

Be able to relate Fluid Dynamics properties to the types of applied measuring methods

Gain basic knowledge of Process Control and specific Control Loop behavior

Use the correct Control and Accuracy terminology during discussions

Explain the different controller parameters

Have a clear understanding of the three mode control actions, Proportional, Integral and Derivative action

Apply methods to determine process reaction for the applied different tuning methods

Understand the limitations of each tuning method

Explain and discuss the reasons for application of combined Control methods like Feedback and Feed-forward control

Discuss the ultimate function of a Control Valve in a Process Control Loop

Appreciate the basic theory of flow through a Control Valve and select the correct control characteristic

Recognize the different pressures and losses in a fluid flow system

Understand the principles of Cavitation, Flashing and Choked flow

Agenda:

Programme Schedule (Day 1-4)

08:10 Registration & Tea

08:30 Morning Session Begins

10:20-10:40 Refreshments & Networking

12:30 Lunch

13:40 Afternoon Session Begins

15:00-15:20 Refreshments & Networking

16:30 Finish of Day/Course

Speakers:



Dick Horst

Professional Trainer and Consultant

National Training Institute of Oman

36 years' of Professional Experience

Instrument trainer at the National Training Institute of Oman

Competence Assessor and Internal Verifier - City & Guilds for LNG Maintenance Department

Process Analyser Engineer/Supervisor for maintenance of analyser systems at Nigeria LNG (6 Trains). Successfully set up a smoothly running maintenance team for the daily maintenance and troubleshooting of wide range of LNG analyser systems making use of a self-developed performance.

Process Analyzer Engineer/Trainer and Consultant during pre-stage and startup of Sakhalin LNG, Russia

Focal point Analyser Systems for the SMDS rebuilt project in Malaysia

Process Analyzer Consultant for Shell Global Solutions during commissioning and start-up of the Reliance Refinery in India

