Register Now for the World Mail & Express (WMX) Americas Conference Taking Place in Miami, United States: 18-20 February 2024

The World Mail & Express Americas Conference is a must-attend networking event for post and parcel professionals around the world.

What is WMX Americas

The World Mail & Express (WMX) Americas Conference continues to be the leading event of its kind in the region. It is unique in its ability to bring together a wide range of industry leaders from North, Central and South America, as well as the Caribbean.

Providing a fantastic platform to share ideas and strategies and to network with industry peers, it is a forum for industry leaders and key decision-makers to discuss strategy and track developments in a fast-changing sector of international business. The conference's showcase exhibition enables industry suppliers to demonstrate the latest in product innovations and developments that aid the industry in progression and development.

The World Mail & Express Americas Conference (WMX Americas) is an international trade event for post and parcel professionals. The conference offers three days of keynote speeches, case studies, open discussions and hours of free networking time. Join 300 senior executives in Miami and you will:

Connect with top post and parcel executives - build the key relationships that will drive your business forward.

Get industry insights to transform your business - learn the secrets to revolutionise your business and leverage potential new revenue streams.

Deliver sustainable success - discover innovative new products that can streamline your business and deliver a better service to your customers.

Why Attend WMX Americas?

98% of delegates said the event met their objectives

89% of delegates rated networking as good or excellent

86% of delegates would attend the conference again

Supreme Networking opportunities

The World Mail Express Americas Conference brings together 300+ senior executives from leading global players.

Two days of exceptional networking with leaders in the post and parcel space - plenty of time to build lasting business relationships

C-level Executives from across the industry come together to share and solve key industry issues faced in 2024 and beyond

Learn more about the latest innovations at our showcase exhibition

Conference Agenda

The agenda for WMX Americas is designed to give international post and parcel executives the tools and techniques to build flexible, future-proof companies. This year's conference will tackle the following broad themes:

Last Mile Delivery

Cross Border Challenges

E-Commerce Efficiencies

Parcel Perspectives

Postal Perspectives

