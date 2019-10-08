Register now for Work Truck Show 2020 in Indianapolis

The Work Truck Show will celebrate its 20th anniversary and runs March 3–6 at Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana. Educational sessions, Green Truck Summit, and Manufacturer and Distributor Innovation Conference begin March 3. The exhibit hall opens March 4 and runs through noon on March 6 .

Work Truck Week features three days of educational programs, multiple networking opportunities, a two-day Work Truck Show Ride-and-Drive, the industry's leading alternative fuels and advanced technology conference, an event dedicated to improving manufacturing techniques and efficiency, and an expansive exhibit floor displaying the most innovative commercial vehicles, equipment and technology.

Purdue Road School returns to The Work Truck Show, with two sessions covering Indiana statutes and ethics. Indiana Local Technical Assistance Program (LTAP) is hosting the Fleet Educational Program: Winter Operations from Sidewalks to Statewide as well as Road Scholar Core Course #11 – Road and Bridge Plan Reading at the event.

"The Work Truck Show 2020 will highlight what's best about our industry: emerging technologies, groundbreaking new vocational vehicles, robust educational sessions and the opportunity to connect with those who are passionate about the commercial vehicle community," says Steve Carey, NTEA president & CEO. "For 20 years, the Show has helped energize and transform the industry, and we look forward to continuing to make an impact."

Nikki Haley, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations (2017–2019), is keynote speaker at this year's NTEA Annual Meeting (formerly known as President's Breakfast & NTEA Annual Meeting) on Thursday morning.

Popular training sessions returning to Work Truck Week include Green Truck Summit, Manufacturer and Distributor Innovation Conference, and Fleet Management 101. New for 2020 is a special session on Spec'ing for Success. Attendees can hear what's on the horizon from 17 truck OEMs presenting exclusive updates at the Show. For industry newcomers, NTEA's Generation Next is hosting the Leadership Workshop & Networking Reception: Tap into Your Inner Rhythm.

The exhibit floor covers more than 500,000 square feet with the latest trucks, bodies, equipment and technology. Speak directly with management, sales and engineering teams in manufacturers' booths to get technical solutions and advice. Even more new products can be found in New Exhibitor Pavilion, a dedicated space showcasing first-time exhibitors.

Access the complete schedule of events, session descriptions, floor plan and registration at worktruckshow.com. For more information, call 800-441-6832 or email info@ntea.com.

Join the conversation on facebook.com/TheWorkTruckShow and Twitter @WorkTruckShow with the official Work Truck Show hashtag #worktrucks20.

SOURCE NTEA - The Association for the Work Truck Industry

Related Links

http://worktruckshow.com

