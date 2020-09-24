Register now: Institute for Human Caring conference

The conference will share how Providence is using data visualization, customization of electronic health record systems, patient/provider education and caregiver-enrichment programs to make personalized care routine, while reducing costs.

What: The Bright Future of Healthcare: From Aspiration to Actualization

Where: Register at https://www.instituteforhumancaring.education/

When: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., EST; 8 a.m. – noon, PST, Nov. 10, 2020

Why: It's time to transform healthcare!

Registration fee is $75. CME credits are offered for additional cost. The conference will be recorded so participants can review video of the event.

Dr. Compton-Phillips will deliver a 15-minute talk, "Making Personalized Care the New Normal," and lead a panel discussion.

Other presenters include Ira Byock, M.D., founder and chief medical officer of the Institute for Human Caring (IHC), on "Transforming Healthcare Now! A Mission-Driven, Results-Oriented Approach to Change"; Nusha Safabakhsh, IHC's executive director of measurement and analytics, on "Visualizing Value with Data"; Aretha Delight-Davis, M.D., chief executive of ACP Decisions; Charles Sabatino, J.D., director of the American Bar Association's Commission on Law & Aging; and Arpan Waghray, M.D., chief medical officer of Well Being Trust, on "Honoring the Quadruple Aim: We Are Whole Persons Caring for Whole Persons."

Attendees will come away from the conference with strategies and tactics on how to measure and monitor goal-aligned patient care. Participants will learn how to implement advance-care planning procedures and streamline workflows to improve the patient experience. And attendees will know how to create policies and programs to incentivize and deepen employee engagement, recruitment and retention.

American healthcare in the 20th century was designed to provide – and charge for – the most care, not always the best care. We know that:

The most expensive medical conditions are those that could have been prevented

The most expensive treatments are those that are unneeded and unwanted

The Institute's Mission-driven, results-oriented approach helps health organizations avoid the costs and pains of disjointed, transactional care and realize the lasting benefits of caring for whole persons. The Institute's methods are measurable, scalable and transferable.

"Tectonic shifts in American healthcare offer opportunities to drive much better care at significantly lower costs," said Ira Byock, M.D., chief medical officer and founder of the Institute for Human Caring. "We make caring for whole persons the new normal. The moral imperative and the business case are clear. The time for transformation is now."

#TransformHealthcare

About Providence

Providence is a national, not-for-profit Catholic health system comprising a diverse family of organizations and driven by a belief that health is a human right. With 51 hospitals, 829 physician clinics, senior services, supportive housing and many other health and educational services, the health system and its partners employ more than 119,000 caregivers serving communities across seven states – Alaska, California, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas and Washington with system offices in Renton, Wash., and Irvine, Calif.

The Institute for Human Caring is an innovation and culture-change agent of Providence, dedicated to making caring for whole persons the new normal. We create ways for patients and loved ones to partner with caregivers to achieve highly personalized, world-class care. Visit www.InstituteForHumanCaring.org; contact [email protected]

