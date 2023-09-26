REGISTER NOW: November 15, 2023 (In Person) AICA's New York City Fall Roundtable

News provided by

The Active Investment Company Alliance (AICA)

26 Sep, 2023, 09:15 ET

Summary

  • Nine Moderated Panel Discussions with Industry Experts
  • Hosted in Person at The Downtown Association in Lower Manhattan
  • Offering Seven (7) CE Credits
  • Early Bird Registration Ends October 1, 2023

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Click Here to register for the event. Financial Press can request complimentary registration.

Learn More about the agenda and register to attend the event in-person: https://aicalliance.org/aica-event/aica2023fallroundtable

Fees
Fees

Now in its 5th yearthe Active Investment Company Alliance's Roundtable conference addresses the latest trends, developments, and investment strategies from quality fund sponsors. It will be held on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, in Manhattan at the Downtown Association, a social organization dating back to 1859. The event will feature a full day of informative panels, great speakers, valuable networking and more.

The conference brings together institutional investors, RIAs, fund and asset managers, financial advisors, and financial media. The event offers a great opportunity to hear about the latest fund products and trends, to network and establish quality connections.

AICA is known for combining high quality, advisor-centric content, distinguished by its invite-to-speak presentations (not the typical pay-to-speak format) that enable meaningful discussions and interaction. In addition, AICA also sponsors the weekly NAVigator Podcast. AICA strives to facilitate and grow relationships for institutional investors, financial advisors, service providers and fund sponsors within the industry.

Hosted by second generation and 23-year industry specialist, John Cole Scott, President & CIO at CEF Advisors and Founder of CEFData.com. JCS also serves as AICA's Executive Chairman.

CEF Manager Track

  • Managing Credit Risk in the Current Environment
  • Tax Free, & Investment Grade Exposure: Managing for Recessionary Risk
  • Equity Income Exposure for Dividend Confidence

Interval Fund Track

  • Attractive Funds for Access to Unique Strategies
  • Explosive Growth in the Interval Fund Market

Industry Track

  • Current State of Activism in Closed-End Funds
  • Institutional Investor Perspective for Closed-End Funds
  • The Future of Listed & Non-Listed Closed-End Funds & Business Development Companies
  • Regulators, Lenders & Independent Board Members Roundtable

Learn more about Sponsorship Opportunities

Media Contact:

John Cole Scott, CFS
[email protected]
(804) 362-0717

AICA - Excellence Beyond Indexing

The Active Investment Company Alliance. A 501(c)(6) non-profit trade association for closed-end funds (CEFs), business development companies (BDCs), Interval Funds and Tender Offer Funds. AICA membership is open to Fund Sponsors, Institutional Investors & Product Sponsors and Service Providers in the closed-end fund, business development company and interval fund universe. www.AICalliance.org

SOURCE The Active Investment Company Alliance (AICA)

