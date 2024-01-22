Register Now the 11th (USCAS) United States Corporate Aviation Summit Happening in Miami - February 16th, 2024

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "11th USCAS US Corporate Aviation Summit" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Embark on a journey of aviation excellence at the 11th USCAS, a distinguished platform tailored for manufacturers, operators, and aviation entities. Engage in strategic discussions, explore cutting-edge technologies, and gain insights into the evolving air taxi market.

Business Models and Market Insights: Dive into discussions on various business models, gaining nuanced perspectives and comprehensive insights into the US business aviation market.

Dive into discussions on various business models, gaining nuanced perspectives and comprehensive insights into the US business aviation market. Regional Dynamics and Industry Leadership: Uncover regional infrastructure developments shaping the future, tailor-made for leaders in operational excellence, visionary manufacturers, and financial professionals.

Join the Dialogue: Your participation is not only welcomed but encouraged. Join us at the 11th USCAS for a dynamic exchange of ideas, collective insight, and industry advancement. Elevate your role in shaping the future of aviation.

Networking Drinks Reception: Extend your experience beyond the dialogue. Join us for a Networking Drinks Reception, where connections are forged, and ideas come to life. Seize this opportunity to network with industry peers and enhance your USCAS experience.

Speakers

Franc Becerra, CEO, Corner Finance

Ricardo Carvalhal , Director, Sales Engineering, Embraer Executive Jets

, Director, Sales Engineering, Embraer Executive Jets Tom Chapman , Executive Vice President of Business Development, Volato

, Executive Vice President of Business Development, Volato John Copley , Partner, Garofalo Goerlich Hainbach

, Partner, Ryan DeMoor , Head of Aviation Tax, MySky

, Head of Aviation Tax, MySky Neil Engerran , Director of Sales & Recruiting, Jet Aviation Staffing

, Director of Sales & Recruiting, Jet Aviation Staffing Jonathan A. Ewing, Esq. , Lead Counsel, Aero Law Center

, Lead Counsel, Aero Law Center Jay Faria , President, Airtrade Aviation

, President, Airtrade Aviation David Hernandez , Shareholder, Vedder Price

, Shareholder, William Herp , CEO, Linear Air

, CEO, Linear Air E. Terry Jaramillo , President & CEO, vonJet Aviation Group

, President & CEO, vonJet Aviation Group Mike Kahmann , Principal, Kahmann Consulting

, Principal, Kahmann Consulting Soha Lupescu , Aviation Researcher, SAF & Hydrogen-Electric Powertrain, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

, Aviation Researcher, SAF & Hydrogen-Electric Powertrain, Scott McCreary , Attorney, McAfee & Taft

, Attorney, McAfee & Taft David T. Norton , Partner and Head of Aviation Practice, Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton

, Partner and Head of Aviation Practice, Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton Forrest Owens, Esq. , Principal, The Law Office of L. Forrest Owens

, Principal, The Law Office of L. Ryan Waguespack , Partner North America, JetQuity

, Partner North America, JetQuity Joe Zulueta , President, Aeronautical Systems

