Register Now the 11th (USCAS) United States Corporate Aviation Summit Happening in Miami - February 16th, 2024

22 Jan, 2024

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "11th USCAS US Corporate Aviation Summit" training has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Embark on a journey of aviation excellence at the 11th USCAS, a distinguished platform tailored for manufacturers, operators, and aviation entities. Engage in strategic discussions, explore cutting-edge technologies, and gain insights into the evolving air taxi market.

  • Business Models and Market Insights: Dive into discussions on various business models, gaining nuanced perspectives and comprehensive insights into the US business aviation market.
  • Regional Dynamics and Industry Leadership: Uncover regional infrastructure developments shaping the future, tailor-made for leaders in operational excellence, visionary manufacturers, and financial professionals.

Join the Dialogue: Your participation is not only welcomed but encouraged. Join us at the 11th USCAS for a dynamic exchange of ideas, collective insight, and industry advancement. Elevate your role in shaping the future of aviation.

Networking Drinks Reception: Extend your experience beyond the dialogue. Join us for a Networking Drinks Reception, where connections are forged, and ideas come to life. Seize this opportunity to network with industry peers and enhance your USCAS experience.

Speakers

  • Franc Becerra, CEO, Corner Finance
  • Ricardo Carvalhal, Director, Sales Engineering, Embraer Executive Jets
  • Tom Chapman, Executive Vice President of Business Development, Volato
  • John Copley, Partner, Garofalo Goerlich Hainbach
  • Ryan DeMoor, Head of Aviation Tax, MySky
  • Neil Engerran, Director of Sales & Recruiting, Jet Aviation Staffing
  • Jonathan A. Ewing, Esq., Lead Counsel, Aero Law Center
  • Jay Faria, President, Airtrade Aviation
  • David Hernandez, Shareholder, Vedder Price
  • William Herp, CEO, Linear Air
  • E. Terry Jaramillo, President & CEO, vonJet Aviation Group
  • Mike Kahmann, Principal, Kahmann Consulting
  • Soha Lupescu, Aviation Researcher, SAF & Hydrogen-Electric Powertrain, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
  • Scott McCreary, Attorney, McAfee & Taft
  • David T. Norton, Partner and Head of Aviation Practice, Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton
  • Forrest Owens, Esq., Principal, The Law Office of L. Forrest Owens
  • Ryan Waguespack, Partner North America, JetQuity
  • Joe Zulueta, President, Aeronautical Systems

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kvqtc4

