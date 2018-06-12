Register Today for the AgTech Conference of the South

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Join current and emerging agtech business leaders and investors at the AgTech Conference of the South, a premiere conference dedicated to the innovation, entrepreneurship and investment that is shaping the future of agriculture, taking place July 23-25, 2018. The inaugural event will feature 36 thought leaders from companies driving the industry's technological revolution, including Monsanto, Syngenta, Microsoft, Climate Corp, AGCO, Oracle, Cultura Technologies and many more.

Attendees can take advantage of advance ticket pricing through June 30, 2018. The three-day conference will offer organic farm tours, three keynote speakers – Paul Bonnett, Digital Agriculture at Syngenta; Naveen Singla, Data Science Center of Excellence Lead at Monsanto; and Gary Black, Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture – panel discussions, breakout sessions, networking and a startup Pitch Off competition. To maximize the time at the conference, registered attendees are encouraged to download the conference app, available on iTunes and Google Play, to view the agenda, build their schedule, map out meeting locations and more.

The AgTech Conference of the South is brought to you by Tech Alpharetta, in partnership with the City of Alpharetta. Agtech business executives and leaders, investors, enterprise farmers, agtech startups, university faculty, government and other agtech enthusiasts will not want to miss this first-time conference and can register here. For information relating to sponsorship opportunities, visit www.agtechsouth.com.

About AgTech Conference of the South

The AgTech Conference of the South, Georgia's first event dedicated to the entrepreneurship, innovation and investment that is shaping the future of agriculture, will be held in Alpharetta, Georgia – the region's epicenter of technology-fueled entrepreneurship and investment. The conference is taking place July 23-25, 2018, at the new Alpharetta Conference Center. Led by Tech Alpharetta, with the support of the City of Alpharetta, the conference exemplifies Alpharetta's ongoing commitment to building a strong, vibrant and resilient economy throughout the region.

About Tech Alpharetta

Tech Alpharetta (previously the Alpharetta Technology Commission), the first organization of its kind in Georgia, was established in 2012 by the City of Alpharetta and is an independent, 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization today. The organization includes a strategic advisory board of Alpharetta's leading technology companies, a technology events pillar and the Tech Alpharetta Innovation Center, a flourishing incubator that is home to more than 45 local tech startups.

