Registered Apprenticeship In Information Technology Is Putting Virginians To Work While Filling The Need For Software Developers

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics the demand for software developers will grow 22% by 2029. Traditionally, employers have looked to four-year degree programs to fill this gap. However, employers cite a lack of real-world experience and skills in filling vacant positions, along with the additional burden of high turnover rates. Smoothstack's Apprenticeship Program is disrupting the IT industry by providing an alternative pathway to IT careers. Unlike pay-for-training programs, Smoothstack employs participants from day one, paying them to both learn and work.

By focusing on employer partners' needs, Smoothstack customizes the recruitment and training of diverse candidates. Apprenticeship training simulates the employer partners' true technology environment, making for a seamless transition between classroom learning and workplace placement. By working with Smoothstack, employer partners develop a well-trained workforce, build their bench with specialists, benefit from increased employee retention and diversity, and overall improve their bottom line.

"We appreciate the support we are getting from the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry – Division of Registered Apprenticeship in making this program a success. In a short period of time we have become the largest supplier of software development apprenticeship talent in the state. We are grateful for all of the local support and are looking forward to registering apprentices with our new cybersecurity apprenticeship." - Martha Laughman, Director of Workforce Development

"Director Morrison was thrilled to be able to develop this program as it substantiated the feasibility of using the RA (Registered Apprenticeship) Model for Information Technology, Computer Science and Cybersecurity. The Northern Virginia area is rich with opportunities for any sized company in this sector" - Virginia Department of Labor and Industry

